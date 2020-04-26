Brandi Kruse: 'CHOP' is not a block party

Brandi Kruse: 'CHOP' is not a block party

Each week on “The Divide,” Brandi Kruse offers a commentary that looks for common ground on issues dividing Americans. Topics include gun control, free speech, policing, and politics.

Brandi Kruse: Why Governor Inslee is a master at the non-answer

This week: During the Coronavirus crisis, Governor Jay Inslee  has been criticized for dodging questions. But who else is to blame for his non-answers?

'Beyond frustrating': Some mayors left feeling powerless over economic fate of their cities

OLYMPIA – While Governor Jay Inslee’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order is set to expire May 4, it seems likely that many of the restrictions will be extended – even in some rural counties that have seen fewer than a dozen confirmed cases of COVID-19.Some local leaders across the state have expressed opposition to a “one-size-fits-all” approach to reopening Washington, hoping to be given more control over the economic fate of their residents.“Our economy over here in Eastern Washington, especially here in Spokane County, is far different than the west side,” Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward said in an appearance Sunday on “The Divide.” “We don’t have the Amazons, or the Microsofts or the Boeings that boost the economy.”Woodward said leaders in Spokane County are working toward a regional approach to opening back up the economy, concerned about tourism and hospitality sectors that are especially vulnerable should mandated closures be extended into the summer months.“Those industries have been decimated,” she said. “Half of the people who work in those industries work paycheck-to-paycheck.

The Divide: Mayors weigh in on future of Washington's 'Stay Home' mandate

This week on “The Divide”: The mayors of Marysville, Kent, and Spokane weigh in on best path out of "Stay Home" order.Plus: "Small Business Sunday" continues with a Marysville bakery that's not sugarcoating economic impact of Coronavirus pandemic.Also: Brandi responds to viewer criticism over an interview with a local political candidate.Commentary: You can probably get away with violating the "Stay Home" order, but that doesn't mean you should.Watch the full episode below: