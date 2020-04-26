OLYMPIA – While Governor Jay Inslee’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order is set to expire May 4, it seems likely that many of the restrictions will be extended – even in some rural counties that have seen fewer than a dozen confirmed cases of COVID-19.Some local leaders across the state have expressed opposition to a “one-size-fits-all” approach to reopening Washington, hoping to be given more control over the economic fate of their residents.“Our economy over here in Eastern Washington, especially here in Spokane County, is far different than the west side,” Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward said in an appearance Sunday on “The Divide.” “We don’t have the Amazons, or the Microsofts or the Boeings that boost the economy.”Woodward said leaders in Spokane County are working toward a regional approach to opening back up the economy, concerned about tourism and hospitality sectors that are especially vulnerable should mandated closures be extended into the summer months.“Those industries have been decimated,” she said. “Half of the people who work in those industries work paycheck-to-paycheck.

April 27