Brandi Kruse: If Seattle leaders want to fix policing – they should start with their own failures
Each week on “The Divide,” Brandi Kruse offers a commentary that looks for common ground on issues dividing Americans. Topics include gun control, free speech, policing, and politics.
Brandi Kruse: 'CHOP' is not a block party
Each week on “The Divide,” Brandi Kruse offers a commentary that looks for common ground on issues dividing Americans. Topics include gun control, free speech, policing, and politics.
Brandi Kruse: The silence is deafening
This week: In leadership, sometimes what you don't say speaks louder than what you do say.
Brandi Kruse: Leadership isn't always about showing strength
This week: Showing strength is important as a leader. But in a time of crisis, it's also okay to show weakness.
Brandi Kruse: Why Governor Inslee is a master at the non-answer
Each week on “The Divide,” Brandi Kruse offers a commentary that looks for common ground on issues dividing Americans. Topics include gun control, free speech, policing, and politics.This week: During the Coronavirus crisis, Governor Jay Inslee has been criticized for dodging questions. But who else is to blame for his non-answers?
Brandi Kruse: Scammers stole our money – and the state is complicit
Overseas scammers stole hundreds of millions of dollars from Washington taxpayers – and the state is complicit.
Brandi Kruse: It's OK to question the governor's logic, but do you really question his motives?
SEATTLE — Each week on “The Divide,” Brandi Kruse offers a commentary that looks for common ground on issues dividing Americans.
'Fact or Fake?': Can the government force you into quarantine?
Governor Jay Inslee's office says it's voluntary for residents to isolate or quarantine as part of the contact tracing process, but some question whether the government can actually force it.Brandi Kruse takes a look in “Fact or Fake?”
Small Business Sunday: Pauly's Paw Spa in Port Orchard
While pet groomers wait to reopen under Phase 2 of the state's "Safe Start" plan, Tiffanie Miner of Pauly's Paw Spa in Port Orchard worries that her regular customers are left suffering.
Brandi Kruse: Financial ruin can be deadly, too (in case we've forgotten about the homeless crisis)
SEATTLE — Each week on “The Divide,” Brandi Kruse offers a commentary that looks for common ground on issues dividing Americans.
The Divide: Republicans challenge Inslee over use of emergency power
This week on “The Divide”: Seven Republican members of the Washington State House of Representatives sued Governor Jay Inslee, contesting there is no longer a state of emergency over COVID-19.
Small Business Sunday: Lombardi's Italian worries Phase 2 won't come soon enough
Kerri Lonergan-Dreke is preparing Lombardi's Italian Restaurants to resume in-person dining as part of Phase 2 of Governor Jay Inslee's plan to reopen the state.
'Fact or Fake?': Can COVID-19 death data be trusted?
Persistent social media posts suggest deaths not caused by COVID-19 are still being added to the number of Coronavirus fatalities.Brandi Kruse takes a look in “Fact or Fake?”
The Divide: Debating data behind 'Stay Home' decisions
This week on “The Divide”: As Governor Jay Inslee extends the "Stay Home" mandate through May, some wonder about the data behind decisions to reopen certain sectors of the economy, but not others.
'Fact or Fake?' Some question Inslee's power to extend 'Stay Home' order beyond 30 days
Rampant social media posts suggest Governor Jay Inslee doesn't have the power to extend his "Stay Home, Stay Healthy" mandate beyond 30 days without approval from the state legislature.Brandi Kruse takes a look in "Fact or Fake?"
Brandi Kruse: It's time for the media to get consistent on covering sexual assault allegations
SEATTLE — Each week on “The Divide,” Brandi Kruse offers a commentary that looks for common ground on issues dividing Americans.
Small Business Sunday: Tough times for Tommy's Guitar Shop in Everett
Tommy Steinley, owner of Tommy's Guitar Shop in Everett, is trying to strike a positive chord as the coronavirus outbreak and "Stay Home" order keep his business closed.
'Beyond frustrating': Some mayors left feeling powerless over economic fate of their cities
OLYMPIA – While Governor Jay Inslee’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order is set to expire May 4, it seems likely that many of the restrictions will be extended – even in some rural counties that have seen fewer than a dozen confirmed cases of COVID-19.Some local leaders across the state have expressed opposition to a “one-size-fits-all” approach to reopening Washington, hoping to be given more control over the economic fate of their residents.“Our economy over here in Eastern Washington, especially here in Spokane County, is far different than the west side,” Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward said in an appearance Sunday on “The Divide.” “We don’t have the Amazons, or the Microsofts or the Boeings that boost the economy.”Woodward said leaders in Spokane County are working toward a regional approach to opening back up the economy, concerned about tourism and hospitality sectors that are especially vulnerable should mandated closures be extended into the summer months.“Those industries have been decimated,” she said. “Half of the people who work in those industries work paycheck-to-paycheck.
Brandi Kruse: No one is enforcing 'Stay Home' mandate – but that doesn't mean you should violate it
SEATTLE — Each week on “The Divide,” Brandi Kruse offers a commentary that looks for common ground on issues dividing Americans.
The Divide: Mayors weigh in on future of Washington's 'Stay Home' mandate
This week on “The Divide”: The mayors of Marysville, Kent, and Spokane weigh in on best path out of "Stay Home" order.Plus: "Small Business Sunday" continues with a Marysville bakery that's not sugarcoating economic impact of Coronavirus pandemic.Also: Brandi responds to viewer criticism over an interview with a local political candidate.Commentary: You can probably get away with violating the "Stay Home" order, but that doesn't mean you should.Watch the full episode below: