Seahawks Off the Field: Bobby Wagner joins fight for justice for Manuel Ellis
As soon as Seahawks All Pro Bobby Wagner learned players could wear decals on their helmets honoring the victims of police violence, he put in a request with the league to show the world that we lost a local man - and that it deserves attention.
Seahawks huddle around Mercer Island boy who beat cancer
Every year, the team partners with Make-A-Wish Alaska and Washington and go all out to make dreams come true for their youngest fans, who feel fortunate to still be alive.
The Seahawks always believe. Maybe there's a lesson in that.
As we learned again, the Seahawks just keep believing. Maybe in a year that has been so challenging for so many, there's an important takeaway in that for the rest of us.
Seahawks rookie Damien Lewis overcomes hurricane, obstacles to achieve NFL dreams
Seahawks offensive guard Damien Lewis lines up ready to go to battle.
'Bryce Strong' - Seahawks cornerback Tre Flowers rallies support for teen battling cancer
SEATTLE -- Years before Tre Flowers started breaking up passes and sacking quarterbacks for the Seahawks, he became a standout at Judson High School in Converse, Texas.Flowers has recently been rallying support for a player who's still at Judson: Bryce Wisdom.What Bryce has been through would break many of us.
Seahawks DE Jadaveon Clowney shares childhood challenges to support local kids
SEATTLE -- We have all seen Seahawks defensive end Jadaveon Clowney tear down opposing offenses.But away from football, he's building bonds with kids who have a parent locked up in prison, and he has a very personal reason for investing in them.Clowney has delivered some of the Seahawks' most memorable plays of the season.
Seahawks help tackle homelessness, carrying out vision of former owner Paul Allen
RENTON, Wash -- As the Seahawks get ready to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the playoffs, they’re already scoring big for local families facing homelessness.Before he passed away, Seahawks owner Paul G.
Band of Brothers: Bond between Hollister twins helps propel brothers into NFL
Watch the story here: Band of Brothers: Seahawks TE Jacob Hollister's storySEATTLE – Tight end Jacob Hollister has come up with huge plays this season, making him one of the biggest surprises for the Seahawks.He’s the pride of Bend, Oregon along with his twin brother Cody.
Seahawks DT Quinton Jefferson brings attention to program helping troubled youth get back on track
RENTON, Wash -- Seahawks defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson has made a number of big plays this season.He says he's living the NFL dream thanks to the right influences around him.
'I didn't come up easy': Seahawks DE Jadeveon Clowney delivers holiday surprise for kids in Tukwila
TUKWILA, Wash. -- Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney knows what it's like to grow up without a father: his own dad was in prison for much of Clowney's childhood.That's what made it all the more special Tuesday when he connected with 26 kids, many of whom have incarcerated parents, for an event called Jingle-A-Thon with Jadeveon.Clowney teamed up with Big Brothers Big Sisters Puget Sound to surprise the kids with $200 gift cards for a shopping spree at the Southcenter Target store in Tukwila."With this platform, I want to try to use it to the best of my ability to give back to kids, to let them know it’s a story behind this, it’s not just, I get to the NFL," Clowney said. "I want them to know I didn’t come up easy … No matter your situation right now, in 10, 12 years from now, all of that can change."Clowney and Big Brothers Big Sisters also sent the kids off with new backpacks filled with school supplies and Seahawks swag.He said he wanted to make sure these kids, who have been through so much, have a happy holiday season.
Seahawks inspire two local high school students battling serious medical conditions
RENTON, Wash. -- The Seahawks scored big for two students from Liberty High School in Renton who have been through so much.Sixteen-year-old Makenna Thomas has been battling cancer in her spine.
Seahawks star receiver Tyler Lockett shares special bond with great grandma: 'She helped take care of me'
BELLEVUE, Wash. -- Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett is on pace for his best season yet.
Seahawks lift Green Beret to return to battlefield, he repays the gift
To watch the story click: Story on Seahawks lifting Green Beret to return to battlefieldSEATTLE -- Green Beret Ryan Hendrickson says in his darkest days, the Seahawks were there for him.For the 41-year-old member of the U.S. Army Special Forces, his deep connection with his favorite team began half a world away, in Afghanistan in 2010, when Hendrickson stepped on an improvised explosive device.“The explosion and the flash happened," Hendrickson said. "I remember I was on the ground.