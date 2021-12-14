Hockey 101: The Stick
FOX 13 Morning News anchor Bill Wixey explains the basics of a hockey stick.
Hockey 101: Skating
FOX 13 Morning News Anchor Bill Wixey explores one of the most fundamental aspects of the game, skating.
Hockey 101: The hockey puck
FOX 13 Morning News anchor Bill Wixey breaks down the hockey puck.
Hockey 101: Fighting
FOX 13 Morning News anchor Bill Wixey explains fighting in hockey.
Hockey 101: The Penalty Kill
FOX 13 Morning News Anchor Bill Wixey explains the penalty kill in hockey.
Hockey 101: The Power Play
FOX 13 Morning News Anchor Bill Wixey explains the power play in hockey.
Hockey 101: Penalties
FOX 13 Morning News anchor Bill Wixey talks about penalties.
Hockey 101: Checking
FOX 13 Morning News Anchor Bill Wixey breaks down checking in ice hockey.
Hockey 101: The Shot
FOX 13 Morning News Anchor Bill Wixey talks about the shot.
Hockey 101: The Goal
FOX 13 Morning News anchor Bill Wixey explains the goal in hockey.
Hockey 101: The Pass
FOX 13 Morning News anchor Bill Wixey breaks down the pass in hockey.
Hockey 101: The Stick
FOX 13 Morning News anchor Bill Wixey explains what a hockey stick is.
Hockey 101: Skating
FOX 13 Morning News anchor Bill Wixey breaks down skating for Hockey 101.
Hockey 101: The Puck
FOX 13 Morning News anchor Bill Wixey explains the most essential element in a hockey game -- the puck.