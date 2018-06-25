Seattle apartment owners offer freebies to fill apartments
Some experts say Seattle is approaching a peak for apartment units available. That means renters could see savings, but it could also mean incentives as well. Some apartment owners and developers are offering things from gym memberships to free rent, just to get you to sign a lease.
Lawsuit seeks Sound Transit to pay back car-tab fees
SEATTLE -- A class-action lawsuit has been filed against the Seattle-area public transit agency, claiming its collection of car-tab taxes is not allowed because the 2015 law that put a public transit expansion on the ballot is unconstitutional.The lawsuit filed Tuesday by seven Seattle-area residents is seeking for Sound Transit to pay back $240 million in car-tab revenue.The lawsuit centers on how car-tab taxes are collected by the agency, which uses a system that estimates a car's value by inflating the value of newer cars, resulting in higher taxes.The lawsuit claims that the 2015 law references an outdated formula for calculating car-tab fees.Sound Transit spokesman Geoff Patrick says the agency is reviewing the suit and it's confident in the validity of the law.
Landlords sue Seattle over tenant history ordinance
A landlord group has sued the city of Seattle over an ordinance passed in August that prohibits them from making rental decisions based on a tenant's criminal background.
Drivers prepare as Mercer metering set to begin Tuesday
SDOT says the meters will automatically activate when the system detects heavy volumes on Interstate-5 and that can happen during rush hour or when events take place at around Seattle Center.
Seattle mayor proposes tolls for downtown streets
SEATTLE -- Seattle is looking at road tolls for downtown streets as part of a broader initiative to reduce congestion and greenhouse gas emissions, Mayor Jenny Durkan announced Wednesday.Durkan provided few specifics on the tolling proposal at a news conference, but she said the city's transportation department is currently studying possible congestion pricing strategies to ease traffic through the downtown core."We know it's a heavy lift that we'll have to engage people deeply before doing that," Durkan said. "And we have to make sure that it is paired with meaningful transit because we can't ask people to get out of their single-occupancy vehicles unless there are meaningful options they have, whether that is buses, walking, bikes, or other public transit."Once the tolling study is done, the city would "develop a strategy over the next few years to address congestion and transportation emissions through pricing," her office said in a new release.A proposal would likely have to go to the city council and to voters as an initiative.Similar toll systems are in place in big cities such as London, Stockholm and Singapore, where it can cost more than $15 to drive into the city center during peak periods.New York has explored the idea for years, but prospects have dimmed in recent weeks for the latest proposal.
As home prices and costs skyrocket, some forced to make emotional move out of state
Moving is physically draining but for Tony Anthony it’s the emotions that is the hardest. “It’s been a very emotional journey,” Anthony said.
Parking ticket hot spots: Where you're most likely to get cited in Western Washington
Whether in Tacoma, Seattle or Everett you're in danger of getting the dreaded citations. But some spots are worse than others, Q13 News has found. And Seattle, in particular, is racking up a pretty penny in ticket revenue.
Trailer park community facing squeeze in SeaTac as property owner seeks eviction, development
Alarming statistics recently released by the King County Medical Examiner's Office show a record number of homeless people in the county died last year.
Despite record home prices in Puget Sound area, economist says there's no bubble
SEATTLE -- Seattle’s home prices hit a another record high recently, and even if you are not in the market to buy, economists say the market is having a ripple effect across Western Washington.If you are wondering what a median price looks like in Seattle, take for example a home in the Capitol Hill neighborhood.It’s a three-bedroom, 1,800-square-foot home listed with an asking price of $750,000.It sold under seven days -- and there is no word yet on how much it actually sold for.
Seattle mom creates POGO Rides, an app helping parents find rides for kids
Parents know all too well the feeling of rushing out of work and running late to pick up kids from school and get them to after-school activities. That commute is especially frustrating with the increasing traffic congestion in the Seattle area.
Seniors feel the pain of King County's property tax increase
Bringing City Hall to West Seattle, Mayor Jenny Durkan addressed the concern for affordable housing directly from those affected by King County’s property tax increase.
Critics worry housing plan will wreck Seattle's character
SEATTLE -- Seattle's booming tech industry has brought a massive influx of new residents with big wallets to the city.
Timelapse video from top of Space Needle shows Seattle's incredible growth in recent years
Seattle has changed a lot in the last few years, and a new timelapse video is showing the city's rapid growth.
Million-dollar homes becoming the norm in Seattle, on Eastside
SEATTLE -- Million-dollar homes are no longer just in the luxury housing market.If you want to buy a nice house in Seattle, get ready to shell out up to seven figures.More than 30% of all homes sold in July in Seattle went for more than $1,000,000.“Some of the homes that are selling for a million dollars, they were listed right around 800 to $850,000; they are getting bid up to a million to a $1.2 million,” said broker Kirk Russell, with the realty firm John L.
Skyrocketing demand has Northwest nonprofits feeling squeezed
SEATTLE -- Many of the organizations providing essential services in our communities are also facing unprecedented challenges.
Half a million dollars could buy you this boarded up Seattle home
SEATTLE -- "Huge potential for builders and investors!"That's how a listing begins for a 2-bed, 1 bath home with a basement built in 1910 in Seattle's Greenwood neighborhood.There are only two photos on the listing.
Want to protect your scenic view? You can buy the 'air rights' above homes
SEATTLE -- Seattle is one of the fastest growing cities in the nation, and now a popular trend in some of the country’s largest metropolitan areas is becoming more common here in Seattle.People are buying air above homes to protect views, usually from new construction or neighbors wanting to remodel and build larger homes that will block views.
Another park-and-ride closure making way for light rail extension
BELLEVUE, Wash. -- Commuters who use park-and-ride on the east side are starting to feel squeezed out as Sound Transit closes two popular park-and-ride facilities to make room for light rail.The change was approved by voters eight years ago, but some of them are just starting to feel the real effects of the light rail expansion.RELATED: Drivers feeling car tab sticker shock after passing Sound Transit 3That means more than 500 parking spaces are going away.
U.S. Census: Seattle 5th fastest-growing large city in U.S., with nearly 21,000 new residents in 1 year
SEATTLE -- The U.S. Census Bureau on Thursday listed Seattle as the fifth fastest-growing large U.S. city by numeric population increase.In a news release, the Census Bureau said the estimated figures cover the time between July 1, 2015, and July 1, 2016.
Is Seattle the Emerald City or Crane City? A view of city's construction boom from up top
SEATTLE -- Seattle is, of course, known as the Emerald City.