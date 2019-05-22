Survive the Sound: Hood Canal Bridge blocks migrating fish

POULSBO, Wash. -- The floating Hood Canal Bridge may transport thousands of people a day between Port Ludlow and Poulsbo, but it seriously hinders a different type of traffic -- that of migrating fish.According to studies, up to 50 percent of young migrating fish will fail to make it to the other side of the bridge, instead getting snatched up by predators.The Hood Canal Bridge is the longest saltwater floating bridge in the world, stretching 1.5 miles.

Saving our salmon: Searching for answers in the depths of Puget Sound

PUGET SOUND, Wash. -- King County is pulling up creatures from the depths of Puget Sound in hopes that what they learn from the bottom of the food chain can help predict the future success of salmon runs -- and in turn -- the endangered southern resident orcas that eat them.Twice a month every month, King County Environmental Laboratory takes out the SoundGuardian boat for its marine ambient survey, which has about 20 stations around the Sound.

International 10-year salmon preservation plan advances

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Canada and the U.S. states of Alaska, Oregon and Washington would all reduce their catch of fragile salmon species under the terms of an updated international agreement that, if approved, will spell out the next decade of cooperation between the U.S. and Canada to keep the migratory fish afloat in Pacific waters.Members of the Pacific Salmon Commission on Monday recommended a conservation plan that stretches to 2028 after two years of intense negotiations involving fishermen, tribes on both sides of the border and state and federal officials.

Trump administration agrees to protect West Coast humpback whales

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — In a settlement with environmental groups, the Trump administration has agreed to designate critical Pacific Ocean habitat for endangered humpback whales.The suit by the Center for Biological Diversity, Turtle Island Restoration Network and Wishtoyo Foundation, a nonprofit that represents Native American tribes, was settled Friday in federal district court in San Francisco.The National Marine Fisheries Service agreed to designate critical habitat for the animals by mid-2019 and finalize those boundaries a year later.Humpback whales face threats from getting tangled in fishing gear, oil spills and being struck by ships.

Researchers hope case of grieving orca mother will push people to help save species

SEATTLE -- Whale researchers hope more people will focus on trying save the endangered southern resident killer whales after all the attention generated by the heartbreaking case of a grieving mother orca carrying her dead calf for more than a week.Thursday marked the 10th day the orca whale J35, known as Tahlequah, has been seen by researchers carrying the body of her dead calf.“It’s heartbreaking, it’s really hard for us to watch,” said Lynne Barre, the recovery coordinator for endangered southern resident killer whales for NOAA Fisheries.She’s worked with these animals for 15 years and says what is happening with Tahlequah is something she has never seen.“Moms carry those animals around for a little bit, but this is the longest I’m aware of for southern residents,” said Barre.Hundreds of people have commented on Q13 News’ Facebook page about how heartbreaking it is to watch this mother whale swimming through the water as she holds up her dead calf.“In this case we’re seeing it every day, and we’re seeing real quantifiable grief and it’s traumatic,” said Michael Harris, the former executive director of the Pacific Whale Watch Association.He says he’s spent years getting to know these whale pods and he says they are disappearing from our waters.“We are orca country.