Police officers spread holiday cheer with shopping spree
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. – Dozens of children joined Fife police officers Saturday for a special holiday shopping spree.39 children were a part of this year’s “Shop With a Cop” event put on by the Fife Police Department.The children participating were each given a few hours to select whatever they wanted at Walmart in Bonney Lake.
Harborstone and Junior Achievement program teaches students to save big
SEATTLE-- Harborstone Credit Union and Junior Achievement of Washington have teamed up to help students learn about the importance of building savings early on in life.Harborstone has a program where students going through the Junior Achievement program can open a savings account.If they contribute $10 a month, Harborstone will match with $20 a month at certain points during the year.The program is available to every student who goes through the Junior Achievement Finance Park in Auburn.It’s an interactive experience for middle school and high school students to give them real-life scenarios like paying bills and calculating income.The program teaches kids the importance of building a savings account -- and paying themselves first -- by putting money into their savings account.In addition, it encourages conversations with students and parents about setting aside money for savings, emergencies, and retirement.Advocates say it’s a great way for kids to learn about finances and how to create a budget.
Toy drive brings happiness to children and volunteers alike
KENT, Wash. - Instead of changing tires, about 70 Les Schwab Tire Center employees spent the morning collecting toys to make sure as many children as possible have gifts to unwrap this Christmas.Thanks to your generous toy donations through the Q13FOX Season of Giving and Les Schwab Toy Drive, thousands of kids, who may not have had a Christmas otherwise, will soon be able to unwrap new toys this holiday.The Forgotten Children's Fund is one of several western Washington charities that benefits from the annual toy drive."They have always done whatever we needed them to do.
Seahawks rookie L.J. Collier goes shopping with children for the holidays
SEATTLE – Now through the end of the year, we are celebrating the Q13 FOX Season of Giving.We’re letting you know of people and groups going the extra mile for their communities.Seahawks defensive end L.J. Collier is one of several players helping to make a difference this year.
USO Northwest offers free gift wrapping at Sea-Tac Airport
SEATTLE -- Volunteers at Sea-Tac Airport are making life a little more merry for holiday travelers.Each year, USO Northwest’s volunteers and Sea-Tac International Airport provide complimentary gift-wrapping inside the concourse for departing passengers after they go through the TSA security checkpoint.Matt Sult, USO Northwest’s Sea-Tac Center manager, says folks are already stressed enough without the thought of having to get a wrapped gift through security."Our USO volunteers will happily provide gift wrapping for your gift for your friends or family,” says Sult. "As long as you can get through TSA, we can square away your gift wrapping requirements."The service is free, but donations are greatly appreciated.All donations received through the gift wrapping program benefit the USO Northwest and the military service members and their families.This year, the donations will be used to buy new chairs for the snack area.“We appreciate everyone coming out to support the USO and the volunteers here at the airport,” he said.The gift wrapping stations will be open daily from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through Dec. 24.The gift wrapping is just one of several holiday offerings at the airport this year.
#HelpSanta: Donate to the Les Schwab Q13 FOX Toy Drive
Q13 FOX and Les Schwab team up each year to collect toys for tens of thousands of families in western Washington.Toys stay within the community they are donated in and the gifts are hand-delivered on Christmas Eve.If you'd like to help, you can bring new, unwrapped toys to any of Les Schwab's 85 locations through Dec. 17, 2019.New this year, Q13 FOX and Les Schwab have created an online wishlist for the Toy Drive with hand-selected toys for children, from infants through teens.
Kaiser Permanente joins Q13 FOX Season of Giving Sock Drive
SEATTLE -- Now through the end of the year, we are celebrating the "Q13 FOX Season of Giving."We're sharing stories about people and groups that are making a difference in our communities.Part of that is our Season of Giving Sock Drive, collecting socks to donate to several locations in our area.
Donate to the Q13 FOX Season of Giving Sock Drive
Q13 FOX is partnering with Harborstone Credit Union to collect socks for people in need.Q13 News anchor Travis Mayfield is leading the Season of Giving Sock Drive, benefitting Mercy Watch in Mukilteo, Seattle Night Watch, and St.
Pets in Everett get a 'Howliday' treat
There were barks, meows and likely even howls Wednesday at the Everett Food Bank.Another year of Pasado's Safe Haven's annual 'Home for the Howlidays' was there to help make sure no pet goes hungry or without necessities during the holiday season, offering special treats and toys for pets of families with low income or experiencing homelessness.It marked the 17th year Pasado’s has gone into communities in King and Snohomish counties to lend a helping hand.In addition to food and toys, the organization provided free flea treatment and microchipping.
Pasado’s Safe Haven delivers holiday cheer to local animals
EVERETT -- Hundreds of local pets will have a happier holiday this year thanks to Pasado’s Safe Haven.The non-profit visited the VOAWW Everett Food Bank to bring holiday treats, toys and dog sweaters to low-income and homeless families.They distributed over 2,000 pounds of food and helped 125 dogs and cats.For the past 17 years, Pasado's has hosted an annual “Home for the Howlidays” event.Staff and volunteers go to communities needing a little extra help during the month of December, delivering free pet food, toys and other necessities.“The holidays can be an extremely tough time financially for many, and families can often struggle when trying to do the right thing for their animals,” said Pasado’s Safe Haven Executive Director Laura Henderson.“We are so grateful for all of our amazing year-round supporters that help make this possible throughout the year and for this very special holiday event."Since 2004, Pasado’s Safe Haven has called on its supporters to collect pet food, toys and cash donations which is distributed to hundreds of local pets in need.Last year alone, they distributed nearly 48 tons of pet food to families across the Pacific Northwest.Within the past few years, they have also expanded the pet food bank program to partner with local food banks.
Kenmore man donates more than 7,900 pairs of socks to Q13 Season of Giving Sock Drive
SEATTLE -- Michael Taylor, aka “Mr.
Shelton event brings Christmas spirit to new levels, breaks Guinness World Record
SHELTON, Wash. -- There's no doubt that the town of Shelton is teeming with Christmas spirit this year, as evidenced by the Guinness World Record the town broke over the weekend.The town lit 797 Christmas trees, breaking the record set in 2015 for the most Christmas trees lit at one time.
Students thank Richard Sherman for paying off school lunch debt in Tacoma
TACOMA -- Students at Roosevelt Elementary School in Tacoma spent part of the day writing thank you letters to former Seattle Seahawk Richard Sherman.Over the Thanksgiving weekend, Sherman paid more than $22,000 to cover the lunch debts for students at six Tacoma schools.Students from three grade levels were coached on writing the letters.“We love Richard Sherman.
'I didn't come up easy': Seahawks DE Jadeveon Clowney delivers holiday surprise for kids in Tukwila
TUKWILA, Wash. -- Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney knows what it's like to grow up without a father: his own dad was in prison for much of Clowney's childhood.That's what made it all the more special Tuesday when he connected with 26 kids, many of whom have incarcerated parents, for an event called Jingle-A-Thon with Jadeveon.Clowney teamed up with Big Brothers Big Sisters Puget Sound to surprise the kids with $200 gift cards for a shopping spree at the Southcenter Target store in Tukwila."With this platform, I want to try to use it to the best of my ability to give back to kids, to let them know it’s a story behind this, it’s not just, I get to the NFL," Clowney said. "I want them to know I didn’t come up easy … No matter your situation right now, in 10, 12 years from now, all of that can change."Clowney and Big Brothers Big Sisters also sent the kids off with new backpacks filled with school supplies and Seahawks swag.He said he wanted to make sure these kids, who have been through so much, have a happy holiday season.
Russell Wilson surprises at-risk kids with shopping spree
BELLEVUE, Wash. -- A group of special athletes got a really nice surprise on Giving Tuesday when Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson surprised them with a shopping spree at Dick's Sporting Goods.Wilson teamed up with the sporting goods retailer to give each kid a $200 gift card and allow them to spend some time shopping with the superstar quarterback.The children are part of the Rainier Athletes organization, which uses sports and mentorship to help close the achievement and opportunity gap for at-risk kids on the Eastside."When I was a young kid just like you guys, I used to go to Dick’s, and I had this dream of being a professional athlete," Wilson told the children. "We’re going to have some fun tonight, go on a little shopping spree.
'Experts' make it easy for you to #HelpSanta this holiday season
Q13 FOX's "Season of Giving" is officially underway.
Les Schwab delivers Christmas to deserving families
For the past month, we've been telling you about the Les Schwab Toy Drive, and encouraging you to donate.This morning, employees from Les Schwab dressed up as Santa Claus and his elves, and made the rounds to deliver Christmas presents and cheer to Western Washington families.
Washington social worker left surprise $11 million to children's charities
The Washington state social worker died of cancer this year at age 63, leaving most of a surprising $11 million estate to children's charities that help the poor, sick, disabled and abandoned.
'Nutcracker' kids knit hats for young patients at Seattle Children's Hospital
The kids in the Pacific Northwest Ballet's production of "George Balanchine's The Nutcracker" have been busy lately -- on stage and off.During down time at McCaw Hall the young performers have been knitting hats for patients at Seattle Children's Hospital.After The Nutcracker ends Dec. 28, the kids plan deliver the handmade gifts.
Surprise shopping spree for underserved kids
RENTON, Wash. - We’re continuing our Season of Giving coverage with heart-felt stories from around the community.It’s not every day you get to spend a shopping spree with your favorite athlete.