Georgia the Giraffe spreads joy to Redmond shoppers
REDMOND, Wash. -- In trying times, there are people doing their part to spread positivity any way they can.
Driver on the Street: 'Hamhock' Jones and an 'attitude of gratitude' feed the soul of his community
LAKEWOOD, Wash. -- In trying times, it's good to take a step back and shine some light on positivity happening in our region.And food truck owner and operator "Hamhock" Jones' "attitude of gratitude" is doing just that."In order to receive, you have to give," says Jones, owner of the Soul Shack food truck.As photojournalist Michael Driver shows us, his generosity is feeling the soul of his community.
Coping with coronavirus: A letter to your feelings
TACOMA, Wash. -- The coronavirus pandemic has been an emotional rollercoaster for millions of people in our region and around the world.We wanted to know how you really feel.Q13 photojournalist Michael Driver shares a letter - from you - to your feeling:
Driver on the Street: The healing power of art
As Q13 Photojournalist Michael Driver explains, people are getting creative and using the extra time on their hands during the coronavirus pandemic to brighten other peoples' spirits.
Driver on the Street: Tacoma man screams positivity through coronavirus scare
TACOMA, Wash. -- In this edition of Driver on the Street, photojournalist Michael Driver introduces us to Matt Fleming, a Tacoma man spreading positivity in a unique way - by yelling at them!
Driver on the Street: 'Caring for Kids' for more than four decades
LAKEWOOD, Wash. -- In this week's Driver on the Street, photojournalist Michael Driver introduces us to an all-volunteer organization in Lakewood that's been changing lives for more than 40 years.Diane Formoso started Caring for Kids decades ago, when she watched a little girl board a bus on a cold morning without a coat on.Since then, Diane and countless volunteers have provided tens of thousands of school supplies, shoes, food, presents and more to underprivileged students in Clover Park, Steilacoom and University Place.
Driver on the Street: The Tacoma Titans
TACOMA -- In this week's Driver on the Street, Q13 photojournalist Michael Driver introduces us to a basketball team in Tacoma comprised of players from different backgrounds, but all with the same "never give up" attitude that's sent them to the national level.
Driver on the Street: A special gift for an inspiring child
WOODINVILLE, Wash. -- In this week's Driver on the Street, photojournalist Michael Driver is following up on a young man we introduced you to back in September.11-year-old Anthony Schmidt has autism.His love for cars and his unique eye for photography has inspired so many people, so much so that one Woodinville man gave Anthony a very special gift:
Driver on the Street: Longtime lunch ladies bring joy to Mercer Island students
MERCER ISLAND, Wash. -- “Driver on the Street” is a weekly segment in which Q13 photojournalist Michael Driver brings us meaningful and touching stories from our local communities.In this installment, he heads to Mercer Island High School, where for the last 40 years lunchtime has been about more than just good food thanks to two ladies.
Driver on the Street: Insurance agent discovers passion for driftwood sculpture
BOW, Wash. -- “Driver on the Street” is a weekly segment in which Q13 photojournalist Michael Driver brings us meaningful and touching stories from our local communities.In this installment, he introduces us to a man who worked as an insurance agent for 25 years but discovered his true passion at the age of 63, a skill that had been inside him for a long time and finally drifted to the surface:
Driver on the Street: Peace van
TACOMA -- “Driver on the Street” is a weekly segment in which Q13 photojournalist Michael Driver brings us meaningful and touching stories from our local communities.In this installment, a little blue bus is delivering a very big message to people around the Puget Sound:
Driver on the Street: An 'enchanted' Christmas for children experiencing homelessness
SEATTLE -- "Driver on the Street" is a weekly segment in which Q13 photojournalist Michael Driver brings us meaningful and touching stories from our local communities.This week, an event at the Enchant Christmas festival at T-Mobile Park symbolizes the true meaning of the season:
Driver on the Street: Wood carving officer in Issaquah
ISSAQUAH, Wash. -- This week’s edition of Driver on the Street takes us to Issaquah, where Robert Hendrickson is carving up a symbol that is close to the heart of every police officer and their family.Hendrickson, who has worked for the Washington State Patrol and the Pacific and Issaquah police departments, honors other officers by making intricate wooden carvings of their badges."It's very personal for officers," he said. "Many of these are going to hang these in their offices or their homes.
Driver on the Street: Veteran kayaker has sights on Paralympics
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. -- This week's edition of Driver on the Street takes us to the waters of Gig Harbor, where an Army veteran has his sights set on a very special goal.Michael McCallum spent seven years in the military and was deployed in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Driver on the Street: The story behind Anacortes' iconic murals
ANACORTES, Wash. -- This week's edition of Driver on the Street takes us to Anacortes, where throughout the town you will see people that will never say a word.The more than 160 murals scattered around town speak to the love one man, Bill Mitchell, had for the place he called home.Mitchell passed away in March, but his legacy will live on through the murals he left behind.
Driver on the Street: Honoring veterans
In this week's Driver on the Street, Photojournalist Michael Driver takes us inside a very special ceremony for Vietnam veterans as part of Q13's Veterans Week coverage.
Driver on the Street: Miss Peggy brightens Tacoma students' school days
TACOMA, Wash. -- On this installment of 'Driver on the Street,' we're introducing you to a woman who is working to brighten kids' days and keep them safe, too.Miss Peggy has been at Washington Elementary School in Tacoma for the last 20 years.
Driver On the Street: Tacoma church a nourishing refuge for those in need
TACOMA, Wash. -- This week's 'Driver on the Street' takes us to El Shaddai Christian Ministries in Tacoma.The church prides itself on being a resource to the community, and provides them with the opportunity to pick up free food to feed themselves or their families.If you are interested in learning more about the church or donating, click here.
Driver on the Street: The 'mayor of Quilcene' gives back to town that helped save his life
QUILCENE, Wash. -- This week's "Driver on the Street" takes us to a small town in Jefferson County.It's a tight-knit community where everyone knows each other, but there's one man in particular you'll definitely meet - whether you're a local or just driving through.
Driver on the Street: Tacoma café gives customers much more than just comfort food
Driver on the Street is a new weekly segment on Q13 News, in which award-winning photojournalist Michael Driver showcases the unique and inspiring things happening in our communities.This week, he takes us to a hidden gem in Tacoma.