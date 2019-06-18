Changemaker: Young Bellingham man's generosity continues, even in death

BELLINGHAM, Wash-- Jordan Slagle "lived generously," according to his family.So after the 26-year-old from Bellingham unexpectedly died July 7, 2016, those who loved him made a commitment to continue Jordan's legacy.It's seen in Gina Garding, who now works in special education at Sehome High School thanks to the effort.“I think that I wouldn’t have gotten to this point in my career without the help from Jordan," Garding said.She received a scholarship in Jordan's name that helped her finish college and get her teaching certificate.

Families who lost 43 loved ones in Oso landslide push for permanent memorial

If you would like to support the Oso Slide Memorial Effort: click hereOSO, Wash.--The families of the 43 people killed in the Oso landslide five years ago are still working to share their stories.About the precious lives lost.About the event that forever changed the community.Now, they’re working to build a permanent memorial, similar to what you’d find at Ground Zero in New York or Oklahoma City after the bombing there.They say it’s the least we can do, following the deadliest landslide in U.S. history.“It doesn’t feel like five years ago," said Dayn Brunner, who lost his sister, 36-year-old Summer Raffo in the slide. "It seems like it was yesterday.”She was the only victim killed while driving a car on State Route 530.

Changemaker: 7-year-old Tacoma girl spreads love to homeless people on Valentine's Day

TACOMA -- Valentine’s Day is a time to let the people close to us know how much we love them.7-year-old Samara Canley is spreading that love to strangers who could use a pick me up.Leading up to Valentine's Day, she delivered 350 care packages to homeless people in the Tacoma area.“Maybe there are just some people out there who really need this in their lives,” said Canley, whose smile could light up any room.She's been making those care packages since she was 5-years-old.

Tyler Lockett delivers Seahawks surprise to deserving Pierce County 14-year-old and we take you along for the magic

AUBURN, Wash. - It always feels good when we can celebrate kids in our community who are working to make it better.And that's what Q13 News was able to do with help from the Seattle Seahawks.Auburn Riverside High School had an assembly in December about fundraising to support students and their families who may be struggling this holiday season.To provide a little inspiration, we surprised them with a visit from Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett.Then it was time to make one student's dream come true.

Medal of Honor recipient still fighting for Gold Star families at age 95

The term “hero” is tossed around a lot.But for Hershel “Woody” Williams, the title is well-earned.The 95-year-old is the only living Marine from World War II to wear the Medal of Honor.After the war, he spent 33 years with the department of Veterans Affairs as a counselor.Now he spends most of his time travelling the country to support Gold Star families, those who have lost loved ones during their time in military service.“We had teaching that made us proud Americans,” Williams says. “Just to be an American.

Changemakers: Puyallup couple turns food bank into place for hope

PUYALLUP, Wash. --Jennifer and Joceley Silveira are on a mission, as they put it, to "offer real help, to real people, with real needs."They've turned their small nonprofit organization, the Angel One Foundation, into a force, feeding 25,000 people per year.Every Friday from 3 to 5 p.m. at Meridian Habitat Park in Puyallup, the couple and their dedicated volunteers host a mobile food bank.

Changemaker: Central Washington woman on mission to help you survive a car crash

CLE ELUM, Wash. -- Cheri Marusa has made it her mission to get you the best possible emergency care, should you ever get into a car crash along Interstate 90 in Central Washington.Many of us drive I-90 over the Cascade Mountains and never think about who would come to our rescue if something terrible happened.Until last month, volunteer firefighters and paramedics were responsible for all major crashes along a nearly 40-mile stretch of I-90, from Snoqualmie Pass (exit 53) to Cle Elum (exit 93 at Elk Heights).