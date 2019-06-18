If you would like to support the Oso Slide Memorial Effort: click hereOSO, Wash.--The families of the 43 people killed in the Oso landslide five years ago are still working to share their stories.About the precious lives lost.About the event that forever changed the community.Now, they’re working to build a permanent memorial, similar to what you’d find at Ground Zero in New York or Oklahoma City after the bombing there.They say it’s the least we can do, following the deadliest landslide in U.S. history.“It doesn’t feel like five years ago," said Dayn Brunner, who lost his sister, 36-year-old Summer Raffo in the slide. "It seems like it was yesterday.”She was the only victim killed while driving a car on State Route 530.

