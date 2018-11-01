Special Report: Bridging the Divide
In the Q13 News Special Report “Bridging the Divide,” Correspondent Brandi Kruse travels across Washington to speak to voters about the state of politics in America, and what – if anything – can be done to restore civility.
Can civility make a comeback?
As voters across the country prepare to cast their ballots in the November 6 election, the nation is reeling from violence fueled by hate and political extremes.
Bridging the Divide: Political attacks
Bridging the Divide is a weekly series that brings opposing sides of a controversial topic together, face-to-face.
Bridging the Divide: The 2018 midterms
As the country looks ahead to the Midterm elections, the head of the Washington State Democratic Party and Washington State Republican Party sit face-to-face to talk about the state of political discourse in America.
Bridging the Divide: SCOTUS union ruling
Bridging the Divide: 'Head Tax' repeal
The heated debate over a new tax to help battle the homeless crisis came to a head this week when the Seattle City Council voted to repeal it – just weeks after passing it unanimously.
Bridging the Divide: The NFL protest controversy
Q13 News plucked two veterans out of a Facebook debate over the NFL protest controversy and had them sit face-to-face to find common ground. Trevor Smith, 31, of Orting, Wash., and Jessie Simmons, 36, of Lacey, Wash., disagree over whether players should be fined for sitting or kneeling during the national anthem before games.
Bridging the Divide: Politics in America
After decades of public service, U.S. Rep. Dave Reichert (R-WA) has decided not to seek another term. He sits down with Brandi Kruse to discuss the state of political discourse in America, and what each of us can do to help bridge divides in our own communities.
Bridging the Divide: Safe injection sites
Bridging the Divide: 'Fair Chance Housing'
Bridging the Divide: Can the next generation save politics?
Bridging the Divide: Seattle's proposed employee tax
Bridging the Divide: Gun control
Bridging the Divide: Race and policing
Andre Taylor, whose brother was killed by Seattle police, sits down with Representative Dave Hayes, a republican state lawmaker who also works as a law enforcement officer. Despite having two very different perspectives on the issue, the two men were able to find common ground in the debate over deadly force.