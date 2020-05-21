Healthy Living: Medication Shortage
The FDA just announced a shortage in the popular antidepressant, Zoloft. Dr. Jim Polo the Behavioral Health Medical Director with Regence says this is likely because of an increase in demand during this Pandemic.
Healthy Living: Bust belly fat caused by stress
We are all undergoing an unprecedented amount of stress these days with the pandemic and the unrest across the world. Stress causes increased belly fat because stress causes our cortisol levels to spike.
Georgia the Giraffe spreads joy to Redmond shoppers
REDMOND, Wash. -- In trying times, there are people doing their part to spread positivity any way they can.
Healthy Living: Avoiding sunburns as counties reopen
SEATTLE -- With the summer months upon us and counties reopening, more of us are taking advantage of getting outside.Because we have been spending a lot more time indoors lately while under a stay-at-home order, dermatologists say we are actually at a higher risk for melanoma in the Pacific Northwest as we go from zero to these really severe sun exposures.“It’s so pleasant to be outside, but it is really easy to get caught out and get a burn unexpectedly, and those bright burns are what leads to melanoma, especially in young people, people under 18," says Dr.
Cascade High School finds way for 2020 seniors to graduate surrounded by friends
EVERETT, Wash. -- As high schools find ways to hold commencement ceremonies amid a pandemic, a national trend is giving some seniors in Snohomish County an opportunity to graduate surrounded by friends - sort of.Cascade High School seniors were able to drive or ride to Everett Memorial Stadium Thursday, get out of the vehicle they came in and walk across a stage that was set up on the field.And while they weren't standing side-by-side with their peers, thanks to a national trend called "Adopt a Senior," all 381 registered seniors at Cascade High School were represented with their photo on a sign lining the graduation route.It was all possible thanks to family and community members.
Driver on the Street: 'Hamhock' Jones and an 'attitude of gratitude' feed the soul of his community
LAKEWOOD, Wash. -- In trying times, it's good to take a step back and shine some light on positivity happening in our region.And food truck owner and operator "Hamhock" Jones' "attitude of gratitude" is doing just that."In order to receive, you have to give," says Jones, owner of the Soul Shack food truck.As photojournalist Michael Driver shows us, his generosity is feeling the soul of his community.
Healthy Living: Feeling secure as counties enter into new phases
SEATTLE -- We are seeing counties move into the next phase of the governor’s safe start plan, and there are still some questions about what we need to be doing to stay safe during this time.Former Health and Human Services Secretary Mike Leavitt worked alongside Regence and Seattle area business leaders this week to help our community prepare as the economy starts to reopen.“The process of learning to balance between the need for group or social distancing measures and individual actions, which will require all of us to begin to make individual decisions," Leavitt says.Dr.
Healthy Living: It's OK to be anxious about things reopening
SEATTLE -- We are finally reaching a point where we are seeing counties reopen.
Seattle-based nonprofit makes sure kids with special needs don't suffer during pandemic
There’s no doubt, many parents and grandparents are worried about their kids taking a big step backward, as school struggle with remote learning programs.
Free farmers market to give away 6,000 pounds of potatoes, onions in Lake Stevens
LAKE STEVENS, Wash. -- Volunteers are gearing up for a free drive-thru farmers market in Lake Stevens.It's happening Friday, May, 29, and if it's anything like last week, supplies will go fast.They plan to give away 6,000 pounds of potatoes and onions starting at noon.Volunteer and local realtor Jim Scott says the need is growing every day - and he's grateful to work hand-in-hand with the farms giving donations."We just happen to be working with Farmer Frog's in Woodinville, and they have these trucks.
High school seniors print, sell mural t-shirts for a good cause
Colorful and inspiring murals on boarded up shops and restaurants gave two Seattle Academy seniors an idea for their senior project.
Legendary Seattle coaches Mike Holmgren and George Karl share a COVID-19 game plan
Facing a deadly virus and the worst recession of our lifetimes, many people are feeling the stress of the pandemic and could use a pep talk. Thankfully, legendary Seattle coaches Mike Holmgren and George Karl are here to help.
Wilson, Rapinoe, Bird to host remote ESPYS feting heroism
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, soccer star Megan Rapinoe and three-time WNBA champion Sue Bird will preside over the ESPYs this year.
Tacoma book store booming during quarantine
TACOMA -- Within a little room that makes up King's book shop in Tacoma is a world of fantasy, knowledge, and perhaps most significantly, an escape from the virus that's turned so many lives upside down."We've been actually doing a robust amount of business surprisingly," says owner sweet pea Flaherty.While so many businesses, especially ones that are small and local, are struggling to stay afloat, King's Books hasn't had that problem."We've been shipping orders since March and we just started curbside pick up this week," Flaherty says.The orders have been steady and consistent, showing that many are finding comfort and entertainment in a good page turner."There's definitely a lot of escapist reads, because of, well, the world, and a lot of people are getting books that are kind of obscure that have been on their list of a while and now they have time to read."The shop misses getting to talk to their customers face-to-face and having book clubs meet, and the store cat -20 pound Herbert - likely misses the extra attention, but all in all, they feel very lucky to still get to share stories with people when we may need them the most."We're still trying to provide books for people and create communities and create ways for people to get not just the books they know but books that they're interested in," Flaherty says.
Det's SuperStars lead charge for Seattle Children's Covid relief
SEATTLE - A former Seattle SuperSonic is joining the fight against COVID-19, helping those directly impacted by the pandemic.
An especially meaningful Memorial Day amid virus
KENT, Wash. -- Retired from the U.S. Marine Corps but proudly wearing his uniform, Tennis De Jong knew Memorial Day this year would feel different.
Healthy Living: Talking with your kids about entering into 'new normal'
SEATTLE, Wash., -- As restrictions start to ease, it is a good time to start thinking about having a conversation with the kids in your household.Dr.
Community shows 'Tacoma Strong' support for small businesses impacted by COVID-19
TACOMA, Wash. -- Community members across Tacoma are wearing their hearts on their sleeves to support small businesses devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
COVID-19 steals the stage from local performers
The performing arts were among the first to feel the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and stay home order - and they will be among the last to return. That has left performers offstage waiting for the next act.