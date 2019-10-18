SEATTLE - When the tower crane in South Lake Union collapsed and killed four people it was shocking.On Thursday, state investigators with the Department of Labor & Industries released their findings of what exactly went wrong, but they also said that unsafe practices of disassembling tower cranes may be going on industry-wide.Tower cranes are a sign of growth in any city.For years, Seattle was leading the nation when it comes to the number of construction cranes.Currently, Washington has 120 tower cranes, half of those in the city of Seattle.With that in mind, what state investigators are now saying about the industry is disturbing.“They weren’t really trained or aware of what they should be doing."Three companies have now been fined for the April 27 deadly crane collapse in South Lake Union.“What crews were supposed to do was take it down section by section from top to bottom with the help of an assist crane."But what happened was that they took almost all the pins out that was holding the vertical mast together all at once.

