Judge: Idaho abortion ban seems to conflict with federal law
Idaho’s near-total abortion ban appears to have a serious conflict with a federal law governing emergency health care treatment, a federal judge said Monday.
State by state: Abortion laws across the U.S.
With Roe vs. Wade overturned, abortion bans are taking effect in roughly half the states. Here is an overview of abortion access and the expected impact of the court's decision in every state.
Kansas voters uphold abortion rights in recount
The vote drew broad attention because it was the first state referendum on abortion since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June.