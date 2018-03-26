Michael Bennett surrenders on injury to elderly charge
Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro defensive end Michael Bennett has surrendered to authorities in Houston on a charge that he injured a paraplegic woman as he tried to get onto the field after last year's Super Bowl to celebrate with his brother.
Michael Bennett indicted, accused of injuring 66-year-old paraplegic woman after Super Bowl LI
Michael Bennett has been indicted by a Texas grand jury for allegedly injuring an elderly paraplegic worker at Super Bowl LI in Houston.
Seahawks officially announce Michael Bennett's trade to Eagles
SEATTLE – If you didn’t want to believe it before, you have to now.The Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday officially announced what’s been common knowledge since last week: Michael Bennett has been traded to the Philadelphia Eagles.“Michael was a foundational block of our success,” the team said in a statement. “We appreciate the energy and passion with which he played and the leadership he brought on game day.
Seahawk Michael Bennett remembered for community impact off the field
SEATTLE – The news of the Michael Bennett trade struck a chord with people in the community with whom he’s collaborated on social justice issues.
Bennett says goodbye to Seattle fans; Seahawks may part ways with Sherman, too
SEATTLE -- Several NFL insiders are reporting that the Seattle Seahawks will cut ties with several key players including DE Michael Bennett and CB Richard Sherman.NFL insiders Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter first tweeted the news Wednesday morning.
Co-author says Seahawks' Michael Bennett is about to 'throw a big ol’ rock in the water'
SEATTLE – Dave Zirin’s jaw did the same thing yours probably did the first time you heard the title of Michael Bennett’s upcoming book.But once he picked it up off the floor and stopped laughing – and talked Bennett into dropping the last two words from the original “Things That Make White People Uncomfortable at Dinner” – he knew he had a heck of a book on his hands.“I thought to myself, this is one of those titles – especially if people know Michael, and who he is, and his sense of humor – they’re going to be very curious, and they’re going to smile,” Zirin said during an interview with Q13 News on Tuesday. “And the people who don’t like it probably aren’t going to be looking to buy a book by Michael Bennett.”
Michael Bennett's 'Things That Make White People Uncomfortable' due out in April
SEATTLE – No, Michael Bennett wasn’t kidding about his book.Bennett, the Seattle Seahawks Pro Bowl defensive end, has been talking for months about a book he’s been writing called “Things That Make White People Uncomfortable.”The book now has a release date.
Michael Bennett makes it six Seahawks on the NFC's Pro Bowl roster
SEATTLE – Michael Bennett had a big end to a busy weekend.The Seattle Seahawks defensive end was named Monday to the NFC’s Pro Bowl roster, the third year in a row he’s made the team.Bennett will replace the Minnesota Vikings’ Everson Griffen, who will skip the game with an injury.There are now six Seahawks on the NFC roster, as joins Earl Thomas, Bobby Wagner, Russell Wilson, Jimmy Graham and Doug Baldwin.
'We threw the ball on the 1-yard line!' No, Michael Bennett hasn't forgotten
SEATTLE – No, Michael Bennett hasn’t forgotten the ending of Super Bowl XLIX.The Seattle Seahawks defensive end was talking NFL playoffs on Sunday morning on NFL GameDay when the subject of trying to slow down Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in the postseason came.Terrell Davis pointed out that Barrett and the Seahawks strength across the board on defense in that 28-24 loss: “You guys had a nice front four, good corners, great secondary ..”
Michael Bennett doesn't think he'll be back with Seahawks, and Earl Thomas isn't sure
Both Michael Bennett and Earl Thomas expressed uncertainty about their futures with the franchise in the aftermath of a difficult 26-24 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.
Bennett says Avril came close to being paralyzed after 'life-changing' neck injury
Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett says Cliff Avril came close to being paralyzed after a devastating neck injury.Bennett spoke to reporters Thursday afternoon at the VMAC in Renton."Not to have him out there on the football field is devastating, but to see what he's going through personally is more devastating," Bennett said.
Las Vegas police show new body cam footage of Michael Bennett detainment
LAS VEGAS -- Police in Las Vegas said in a news conference Friday afternoon that they found no evidence that officers used excessive force when they detained Michael Bennett after a reported shooting in August.Sheriff Joe Lombardo showed several clips during the Friday news conference and walked reporters through what was happening from the police viewpoint.Las Vegas Metro police said they reviewed 861 separate videos related to the investigation and found 193 of them were pertinent to the investigation.However, the evidence released by the Las Vegas Police Department on Friday does not visually show the moment of Bennett's apprehension.
No, Michael Bennett did not burn an American flag in Seahawks locker room
SEATTLE -- A blatantly fake photo of Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett holding a burning flag is being shared by thousands on social media.A photo of Bennett standing in the center of the Seahawks locker room was posted to the Facebook site "Vets for Trump." The picture is photoshopped to show Bennett holding a burning American flag while surrounded by teammates.The picture is fake.
Bennett on protesting during anthem: 'There’s never a wrong time to do the right thing'
RENTON, Wash. – A common question about the decision by the Seattle Seahawks and other NFL teams’ decision to protest racial inequality during the national anthem is, why is it done then?Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett took a crack at the question during a press conference Thursday afternoon at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center, saying “there’s never a wrong time to do the right thing.”“Is there really a time that we shouldn’t be talking about racial discrimination?” Bennet asked. “Is there really a time that we shouldn’t be talking about women’s equality?
'It's not a disrespect:' Seahawks' Baldwin, Bennett and civil rights leader defend NFL protests
SEATTLE -- Even on an off-day for players, NFL protests continue to take center stage.Two Seahawks players went on CNN Wednesday night to explain why on Sunday night the team and head coach remained in the locker room during the national anthem.
Michael Bennett greets veterans outside VMAC, and an actual dialogue ensues
Renton resident Danya Mink Coats lives near the Virginia Mason Athletic Center, the practice facility for the Seahawks.
Michael Bennett might be the only Seahawk looking forward to facing Marcus Mariota today
RENTON, Wash. – Michael Bennett has been waiting a long time to hit Marcus Mariota.On Sunday, he’ll get his chance – though he’ll need some help from the rest of the defense if the Seattle Seahawks hope to get past the Tennessee Titans and their remarkably mobile quarterback at Nissan Stadium in a 1:05 p.m. game that will be broadcast on Q13 FOX.Asked about the Titans this week, Seahawk after Seahawk sang the praises of the former Oregon Ducks Heisman Trophy winner.“First off, he’s a terrific athlete all around – he can do everything,” coach Pete Carroll said. “He can run, he can throw it – he throws the ball on the move very well, finding guys open in the field.
Michael Bennett, others ask NFL to support campaign for racial equality
A group of current and former NFL players has asked Commissioner Roger Goodell for the league's support for their campaign for racial equality and criminal justice reform.Yahoo Sports is reporting the players sent a 10-page memo to Goodell and NFL executive Troy Vincent in August asking for money, political involvement and other commitments from the league.It also asked the NFL to recognize the month of November as activism awareness month.The website reports Wednesday night that Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett, Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins and receiver Torrey Smith, and former NFL receiver Anquan Boldin co-authored the letter.Bennett spoke about the letter during a weekly press conference at the VMAC in Renton.
Bennett gets ovation, and support from protesters
Michael Bennett was the first Seattle Seahawks player announced during pregame introductions before the home opener against San Francisco, receiving one of the loudest ovations.
In wake of run-in with police, Michael Bennett continues national anthem protest
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Michael Bennett is officially bringing his protest to the regular season.The Seattle Seahawks defensive end sat during the national anthem before the team’s game at the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, continuing a ritual he employed throughout the preseason.The protest was not surprising, particularly in light of Bennett saying last week that he’d had an ugly run-in with Las Vegas police last month for which he’s considering filing a civil rights lawsuit.As has been the case for much of the preseason, offensive lineman Justin Britt stood by Bennett as the anthem played, and for the second time Cliff Avril sat on the bench as well.Bennett said he feared for his life after the incident in Las Vegas after the Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor fight.“I’m just lucky to be here to be able to speak about it," he said. "At any moment, I could’ve made the wrong decision whether to move, or (if police) felt like I was resisting or doing something wrong, and the Seahawks would be wearing the patch with No. 72 on it,” he said, referencing a common way NFL teams memorialize players they’ve lost.Police disputed Bennett's account of the incident.