Rookie cries tears of joy weeks after shirtless meeting with Coach Pete Carroll
Dreams came true over the weekend, and the Seattle Seahawks have claimed the newest class of rookies from the NFL Draft.
Kam Chancellor appears to announce retirement on Twitter 'Time for the next chapter'
Seattle Seahawks safety Kam Chancellor appears to have announced his retirement through a cryptic message on Twitter Sunday. Chancellor had been off the field since November 2017 due to a neck injury.
Why doctors say Chancellor and Avril's neck injuries could be career-threatening
It's a question on all of our minds: Will Cliff Avril and Kam Chancellor ever play football again?That was one question asked of Pete Carroll at a press conference this week after the Seahawks coach said both defensive standouts will miss the rest of this season because of neck injuries.Carroll didn’t offer a clear answer.“I know you guys want more on this stuff,” he said. “But I’m just trying to respect their situations as much as I can.”Carroll said the players are consulting with doctors and family members about the future of their careers.
Seahawks' Chancellor out with neck injury, status uncertain
Seattle strong safety Kam Chancellor will miss the Seahawks' game Monday night against the Atlanta Falcons and his status for the rest of the season is in doubt because of a neck injury sustained last week.
Kam Chancellor: 'I like giving all of me to my teammates'
RENTON, Wash. – Listen to Kam Chancellor talk for a few minutes, and you’ll get a good idea of why he’s arguably the most respected man in the Seattle Seahawks’ locker room.Pay close attention, and you’ll hear him talk about the same thing over and over: His teammates.How much he respects his teammates.The lengths to which he goes to support his teammates.How badly he wants to be there for his teammates.“I always tell people, I want my legacy to be that I want to be known as one of the best teammates you could every play with,” Chancellor said during an exclusive interview with the home of the Seahawks, Q13 FOX. “One of the hardest-playing you’ve ever played with.
Seahawks to sign Kam Chancellor to 3-year, $36 million extension
RENTON, Wash. -- Seahawks safety Kam Chancellor has agreed to a 3-year, $36 million contract extension.
Kam Chancellor on contract: 'If it’s done, if it’s not done - I’m just playing ball'
RENTON, Wash. – Oh, what a difference two years make.Two summers removed from a training-camp holdout that dominated the headlines, Kam Chancellor said Monday he’s feeling good about his contract negotiations with the Seattle Seahawks and hopes to play out his career with the team.“I think it’s been positive on both ends, and hopefully it’ll get done any time now,” Chancellor said at a media briefing after the team’s practice at the VMAC. “It’s been positive both ends, both sides being very productive, been working together and just waiting to see what’s going to happen."
Chancellor: 'It would be a blessing' to finish career with Seahawks
For a guy who spent 10 days in a wheelchair this winter, Kam Chancellor sure is excited to put a Seahawks uniform on again.
The original 'Legion of Boom' reunites for Kam Chancellor's wedding
The photos that have come out from Kam Chancellor's wedding Saturday night may have brought tears of joy to some Seahawks fans.That's because the original "Legion of Boom" reunited for the wedding as groomsmen.In matching gray suits Richard Sherman, Earl Thomas and Brandon Browner posed with Chancellor in several pics posted on Instagram.
12 questions with Kam Chancellor
The Seahawks take on the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday, and when it comes to the games we hear a lot from the players about strategy, rivalry and game play.So we decided to show you a bit of a different side.
Seahawks vote Kam Chancellor as Steve Largent Award winner for second time
SEATTLE – Kam Chancellor was awarded the Steve Largent Award on Thursday night.It wasn’t the first time.The Seattle Seahawks’ strong safety earned the award for the second time in three years, and the Hall of Fame receiver was at CenturyLink Field to make the presentation."Kam exemplifies true leadership on the field and in the locker room," Largent said. "His passion and on-field play reinforce the definition of the Seahawks."The awarded is voted on by the players, and is intended for “ the contributor(s) best exemplifying the spirit, dedication, and integrity of former Seahawk wide receiver Steve Largent.”The only player to win the award more times is former Seahawks fullback Mack Strong, who won it five times.Richard Sherman won last year.
Bam! Seahawks' Kam Chancellor gets engaged after MNF: 'It's Official 💍'
SEATTLE -- Seattle Seahawks safety Kam Chancellor is now engaged to his girlfriend, actress Tiffany Luce!Chancellor was inactive for the Seahawks' win Monday night 31-25 over the Buffalo Bills.But after the team's victory, he proposed to his girlfriend and she said yes!
Seahawks' Kam Chancellor, Frank Clark won't play against Falcons
SEATTLE – The Seattle Seahawks’ top-ranked defense will be down two starters when it faces off against the Atlanta Faclons’ top-ranked offense.Safety Kam Chancellor and defensive end Frank Clark were among the players the team listed as inactive for Sunday’s game.Chancellor missed practice Friday after hurting his groin Thursday, while Clark didn’t practice all week due to hamstring tightness.Seattle will play the Atlanta Falcons at 1:25 p.m. on the home of the Seahawks, Q13 FOX.Also listed as inactive were running backs Thomas Rawls and C.J. Prosise; guard Rees Odhiambo; tackle George Fant; and defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson.
Kam Chancellor: 'Seattle is my second home. I don't plan on going anywhere'
SEATTLE - Seahawks fans were left to wonder what, if anything, to read between the lines of Kam Chancellor's post on Instagram on Wednesday.Chancellor, who famously held out for a new contract during training camp and the first two games of the season last year, posted a meme that said "I'm not going anywhere."The caption that went with it also seemed to indicate that Chancellor's, er, not going anywhere.
Kam Chancellor says employees called cops when he was looking at Redmond gym he wanted to buy
REDMOND, Wash. -- Long story short, Kam Chancellor won't be buying this particular gym after all.The Seattle Seahawks safety sent out a series of tweets on Wednesday night in which he says employees called police on him while he was checking out an athletic club he was thinking about buying.Chancellor said he was considering buying the Redmond Athletic Club, which went out of business Monday after losing its lease.He said two female employees called the police after he looked in the window and asked for help.Chancellor said the police "know I'm a good guy and stealing isn't in my blood."
'Frostbite. Skin peeling. Iguana skin.' Here's what playing in Minnesota did to Kam Chancellor's hands
SEATTLE – How cold was it when the Seattle Seahawks played in Minnesota earlier this month?Cold enough to give Kam Chancellor “iguana skin.”The Seahawks safety posted a video to Instagram on Friday afternoon showing his hands – or at least what’s left of them – almost three weeks after the game.“This what it looks like playing in -21 degrees weather with the wind chill,” he says on the video. “Frostbite.
Kam Chancellor won't play for the Seahawks against the Cardinals
GLENDALE, Ariz. - No Kam.
Kam Chancellor sits out practice after suffering injury last Sunday
RENTON -- Seattle Seahawks strong safety Kam Chancellor sat out practice Wednesday with a tailbone injury suffered in last Sunday's win over Baltimore.Chancellor was one of three starters on defense that did not participate due to injuries.
Kam Chancellor's big play helps Seahawks beat Lions 13-10
SEATTLE -- Kam Chancellor punched the ball free from Detroit wide receiver Calvin Johnson at the 1-yard line when it appeared the Lions were going to take the lead, and the Seattle Seahawks held on for a 13-10 win on Monday night.With Detroit on the verge of capping a 91-yard drive with the go-ahead touchdown with less than 2 minutes remaining, Chancellor came from the side and punched the ball from Johnson's arm as he was being tackled by Earl Thomas.
Kam Chancellor ends holdout, says 'I know I can play Sunday'
SEATTLE -- Seahawks strong safety Kam Chancellor is ending his contract dispute holdout and is returning to Seattle to play football, the team confirmed Wednesday.Multiple news agencies first reported Chancellor was headed to the Seahawks practice facility early Wednesday morning.