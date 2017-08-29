Hillary Clinton's book tour stops in Seattle, Portland
Hillary Rodham Clinton has released a new book and will begin an eight city North American tour in October. Her tour will end in December with stops in Portland and Seattle.
Chelsea Clinton makes campaign stop in Seattle
Chelsea Clinton returned to Seattle to urge Washingtonians to support Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and her running mate, Tim Kaine.
Trump or Clinton. Which wash bay will you use?
All three Classy Chassis car washes in Pierce County are giving customers a choice this fall. They can use the Trump bay or the Clinton bay.
Hillary Clinton calls off plans to travel to West Coast
Hillary Clinton is calling off plans to visit the West Coast on Monday and Tuesday following a health episode at the 9/11 memorial.