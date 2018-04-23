Man who sued ex-mayor over sex abuse claims died of overdose
SEATTLE -- A 47-year-old man who sued former Seattle Mayor Ed Murray over sexual abuse claims that effectively ended Murray's political career died of an accidental overdose of illegal and prescription drugs.The Seattle Times reports the King County Medical Examiner's Office said Monday that Delvonn Heckard died from "acute combined cocaine, opiate (heroin), Alprazolam and Diazepam intoxication."Police reports say Heckard was found unresponsive on Feb. 16 after a friend called 911 to report he was unconscious in an Auburn motel room.Heckard's lawsuit claimed Murray raped and molested Heckard as a teen.
Seattle agrees to pay $150,000 settlement to man who accused Ed Murray of abuse
Seattle will pay Delvonn Heckard $150,000 to settle his lawsuit against the city's former mayor, according to City Attorney Pete Holmes.
Accuser files new suit against ex-mayor Ed Murray and Seattle
A suburban Seattle man who withdrew a lawsuit that started a chain of sex abuse accusations against Seattle's former mayor refiled the legal case Monday and included claims against the city.
Legacy in limbo: Ed Murray reflects on end of political career
SEATTLE -- In mid-July, as calls for his resignation began in earnest, Seattle’s embattled mayor tried desperately to shift attention elsewhere.The Seattle Times had just published a blockbuster article, revealing the existence of a 1984 file detailing an Oregon child-welfare investigation.
Seattle LGBTQ Commission asks Mayor Ed Murray to resign
SEATTLE -- The Seattle LGBTQ Commission on Monday called for the resignation of Mayor Ed Murray amid allegations of child sex abuse which he has repeatedly denied.Murray, facing new calls to step down, declared last week that “I am not going to resign” and that he plans to serve out the months remaining in his term.The LGBTQ commission is an advisory body that is appointed by the mayor's office and city council to advise the city on decisions and issues that impact the LGBTQ community.
Seattle city councilmember urges Ed Murray to consider stepping down as mayor
SEATTLE -- Two of the people running to replace Ed Murray as Seattle's mayor are calling on him to resign immediately, and now a city councilmember also said Murray needs to consider stepping down.The statements come after a report from our news partner The Seattle Times in which newly uncovered documents reveal Oregon child welfare investigators concluded Murray did sexually abuse a foster son in the 1980s."The CPS workers there concluded that the abuse is real.
Report sheds light on sex abuse claims against Seattle Mayor Ed Murray
Records thought to be destroyed are shedding new light on sexual abuse claims against Seattle Mayor Ed Murray.
Ed Murray: I will not run a write-in campaign for Seattle mayor
SEATTLE -- Ed Murray on Thursday announced that he will not run a write-in campaign in an effort to stay in the race for Seattle mayor."Make no mistake.
Seattle mayor: The withdrawal of sex abuse lawsuit vindicates me
SEATTLE -- Seattle Mayor Ed Murray says he believes the withdrawal of a lawsuit filed against him alleging sexual abuse in the 1980s vindicates him.The mayor made the statement at a news conference Wednesday in response to his accuser's lawyer, Lincoln Beauregard, filing a motion to dismiss the lawsuit.
Filing deadline: Who is running for Seattle mayor?
SEATTLE -- After months of candidacy announcements and "who is running" speculation, Seattleites will know officially Friday who will be on the ballot for Seattle's mayor.Friday is the filing deadline for mayoral candidates.
Murray calls for $2.65M for additional buses; proposes going back to 2 start times for Seattle schools
Seattle Mayor Ed Murray announced a plan to partner with Seattle Public Schools to improve start times Monday. His plan also adds additional buses and the hiring of more crossing guards through $2.65 million in Families & Education Levy funds.
Former Seattle mayor runs again, says booming economy risks making city 'an enclave for the wealthy'
SEATTLE -- Former Mayor Mike McGinn said Monday he's running for the city's top job again because Seattle's booming economy risks making it "an enclave for the wealthy."McGinn, who was mayor from 2010-2014, is challenging incumbent Ed Murray, who defeated him in 2013.
Mike McGinn is running for Seattle mayor again
SEATTLE -- Yes, Mike McGinn is running for Seattle mayor again.McGinn, who served as mayor from 2010-14, tweeted Monday morning an image that read "Keep Seattle McGinn 2017" indicating he is challenging Ed Murray.
Seattle Mayor Murray denies suit accusing him of sexually abusing boy, 15, in 1980s
A 46-year-old Kent man has filed a lawsuit accusing Seattle Mayor Ed Murray of having "raped and molested" him when the man was a 15-year-old high school dropout and Murray was in his early 30s, The Seattle Times reported Thursday.
Murray's lawyer says doctor's exam shows sex-abuse suit is 'meritless'; not so, says opposing attorney
The attorney for Seattle Mayor Ed Murray gave a press conference Tuesday evening, alleging that a doctor's examination of Murray's genitals earlier in the day debunked one of his accuser's primary pieces of evidence in a sex-abuse lawsuit filed last week.
Mayor Murray urges support for homelessness levy: I'd rather lose this election
Seattle Mayor Ed Murray has revealed details of a proposed property-tax levy to raise $275 million over five years to fight homelessness.