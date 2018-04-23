SEATTLE -- The Seattle LGBTQ Commission on Monday called for the resignation of Mayor Ed Murray amid allegations of child sex abuse which he has repeatedly denied.Murray, facing new calls to step down, declared last week that “I am not going to resign” and that he plans to serve out the months remaining in his term.The LGBTQ commission is an advisory body that is appointed by the mayor's office and city council to advise the city on decisions and issues that impact the LGBTQ community.

July 24, 2017