Man who sued ex-mayor over sex abuse claims died of overdose

SEATTLE -- A 47-year-old man who sued former Seattle Mayor Ed Murray over sexual abuse claims that effectively ended Murray's political career died of an accidental overdose of illegal and prescription drugs.The Seattle Times reports the King County Medical Examiner's Office said Monday that Delvonn Heckard died from "acute combined cocaine, opiate (heroin), Alprazolam and Diazepam intoxication."Police reports say Heckard was found unresponsive on Feb. 16 after a friend called 911 to report he was unconscious in an Auburn motel room.Heckard's lawsuit claimed Murray raped and molested Heckard as a teen.

Legacy in limbo: Ed Murray reflects on end of political career

SEATTLE -- In mid-July, as calls for his resignation began in earnest, Seattle’s embattled mayor tried desperately to shift attention elsewhere.The Seattle Times had just published a blockbuster article, revealing the existence of a 1984 file detailing an Oregon child-welfare investigation.

Seattle LGBTQ Commission asks Mayor Ed Murray to resign

SEATTLE -- The Seattle LGBTQ Commission on Monday called for the resignation of Mayor Ed Murray amid allegations of child sex abuse which he has repeatedly denied.Murray, facing new calls to step down, declared last week that “I am not going to resign” and that he plans to serve out the months remaining in his term.The LGBTQ commission is an advisory body that is appointed by the mayor's office and city council to advise the city on decisions and issues that impact the LGBTQ community.

Seattle city councilmember urges Ed Murray to consider stepping down as mayor

SEATTLE -- Two of the people running to replace Ed Murray as Seattle's mayor are calling on him to resign immediately, and now a city councilmember also said Murray needs to consider stepping down.The statements come after a report from our news partner The Seattle Times in which newly uncovered documents reveal Oregon child welfare investigators concluded Murray did sexually abuse a foster son in the 1980s."The CPS workers there concluded that the abuse is real.

Seattle mayor: The withdrawal of sex abuse lawsuit vindicates me

SEATTLE -- Seattle Mayor Ed Murray says he believes the withdrawal of a lawsuit filed against him alleging sexual abuse in the 1980s vindicates him.The mayor made the statement at a news conference Wednesday in response to his accuser's lawyer, Lincoln Beauregard, filing a motion to dismiss the lawsuit.

Filing deadline: Who is running for Seattle mayor?

SEATTLE -- After months of candidacy announcements and "who is running" speculation, Seattleites will know officially Friday who will be on the ballot for Seattle's mayor.Friday is the filing deadline for mayoral candidates.

Mike McGinn is running for Seattle mayor again

SEATTLE -- Yes, Mike McGinn is running for Seattle mayor again.McGinn, who served as mayor from 2010-14, tweeted Monday morning an image that read "Keep Seattle McGinn 2017" indicating he is challenging Ed Murray.