Washington state has again asked a federal judge in Seattle to block President Donald Trump's revised travel ban.In new court filings Wednesday, Attorney General Bob Ferguson asks Judge James Robart to halt the new executive order for up to 14 days.Last month, Robart granted the state's request to suspend the original travel ban targeting mostly Muslim nations.Ferguson is now asking the judge for a new temporary restraining order, but only if Robart declines to immediately decide on a previous challenge brought by Washington and other states.Ferguson says a new order would give the judge more time to rule on the broader request.Later Wednesday, Robart will hear a separate challenge of Trump's new order by an immigrant rights group.

March 15, 2017