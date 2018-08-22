Washington state sues fake breast cancer charity; wins $500,000
A court found that a bogus charity took millions of dollars from Washington residents who thought they were helping fight breast cancer.
7 Fast-food chains agree to end 'no-poaching' policies
Seven national fast-food chains have agreed to end policies that blocked workers from changing branches — limiting wages and job opportunities — under the threat of legal action from the state of Washington.
Washington state sues Google, Facebook over campaign ad data
Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson on Monday sued Google and Facebook, saying the companies failed to maintain information about political advertising as required by state law.
State sues Motel 6, alleging it hands over guest registries to ICE agents
Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson has filed a lawsuit against Motel 6, saying the budget motel chain is voluntarily handing its guest registries to Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.
Washington AG Bob Ferguson threatens legal action if DACA is repealed
Washington state's attorney general is threatening legal action if President Donald Trump ends a program that protects young immigrants brought into the U.S. illegally as children.
Sessions sends letter raising concerns over Washington's pot legalization; Inslee, Ferguson react
SEATTLE (AP) — Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson says he's disappointed with a letter from U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions about the state's efforts to regulate marijuana.In a letter dated July 24 , Sessions pointed out to Ferguson and Gov.
AG Ferguson asks US Supreme Court to exclude grandparents from travel ban
Washington state joined a coalition of other states, including Hawaii and Maryland, Tuesday challenging the Trump administration's interpretation of the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling on the travel ban involving six Muslim countries.
Ferguson files lawsuit over sexual harassment of farmworkers
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) _ The state of Washington is accusing a Quincy agricultural company and one of its managers of sexually harassing female workers and retaliating against workers who complained.State Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed the lawsuit Wednesday in federal court in Spokane, Washington.Ferguson alleges that Horning Brothers LLC, allowed one of its foremen to sexually harass and discriminate against female employees for several years.A message left at the company headquarters in Quincy was not immediately returned.The complaint accuses the company and the foreman of retaliating against employees who rejected his advances or complained about his conduct.
Washington AG Bob Ferguson again asks judge to block travel ban
Washington state has again asked a federal judge in Seattle to block President Donald Trump's revised travel ban.In new court filings Wednesday, Attorney General Bob Ferguson asks Judge James Robart to halt the new executive order for up to 14 days.Last month, Robart granted the state's request to suspend the original travel ban targeting mostly Muslim nations.Ferguson is now asking the judge for a new temporary restraining order, but only if Robart declines to immediately decide on a previous challenge brought by Washington and other states.Ferguson says a new order would give the judge more time to rule on the broader request.Later Wednesday, Robart will hear a separate challenge of Trump's new order by an immigrant rights group.
Washington AG Ferguson to discuss possible new travel ban suit
SEATTLE -- Officials from two states that have filed legal challenges against President Donald Trump's travel bans plan to discuss their lawsuits later Thursday.Separate news conferences are planned Thursday by Hawaii Attorney General Douglas Chin in Honolulu and Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson in Seattle.Hawaii on Wednesday became the first state to sue the administration over its revised travel ban.
Justice Department wants its appeal of old Trump travel ban tossed; Washington state's Ferguson reacts
SEATTLE (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department wants to dismiss its appeal of a federal judge's ruling that temporarily blocked President Donald Trump's initial travel ban.The agency filed a motion Tuesday with the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals a day after Trump signed a revised ban, which goes into effect March 16.
Ferguson: State 'will use every tool at our disposal' to fight feds to keep legal pot
SEATTLE — Washington state is ready to fight if necessary to keep its legal marijuana, Attorney General Bob Ferguson said Thursday after White House spokesman Sean Spicer hinted at a federal crackdown."We will resist any efforts to thwart the will of the voters in Washington," Ferguson said.
State Races: Ferguson re-elected as state attorney general; Wyman leading for secretary of state's office
SEATTLE -- State Attorney General Bob Ferguson was re-elected Tuesday night, and Republican Secretary of State Kim Wyman appeared to be holding off a challenge from Democrat Tina Podlodowski.In initial vote returns, Ferguson, a Democrat, defeated Libertarian candidate Joshua Trumbull by 69-31%.In the state treasurer's race, Republican Duane Davidson, a Republican from Kennewick, defeated fellow Michael Waite by 57-41%.Hilary Franz appeared headed to victory for state lands commissioner over Steve McLaughlin.
Portland officers sent to counseling for Ferguson posts
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) _ Two Portland police officers who expressed support for Ferguson police officer Darren Wilson on Facebook were ordered to receive counseling, and a third retired.The Oregonian reports (http://bit.ly/1RWd2fd ) that the officers posted ``I am Darren Wilson'' over a photo of the Portland police badge in 2014.Police documents show that Officers Rich Storm and Kris Barber were ordered to undergo command counseling for bringing ``reproach and discredit'' to the police bureau and damaging its reputation.