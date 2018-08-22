7 Fast-food chains agree to end 'no-poaching' policies

Seven national fast-food chains have agreed to end policies that blocked workers from changing branches — limiting wages and job opportunities — under the threat of legal action from the state of Washington.

Ferguson files lawsuit over sexual harassment of farmworkers

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) _ The state of Washington is accusing a Quincy agricultural company and one of its managers of sexually harassing female workers and retaliating against workers who complained.State Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed the lawsuit Wednesday in federal court in Spokane, Washington.Ferguson alleges that Horning Brothers LLC, allowed one of its foremen to sexually harass and discriminate against female employees for several years.A message left at the company headquarters in Quincy was not immediately returned.The complaint accuses the company and the foreman of retaliating against employees who rejected his advances or complained about his conduct.

Washington AG Bob Ferguson again asks judge to block travel ban

Washington state has again asked a federal judge in Seattle to block President Donald Trump's revised travel ban.In new court filings Wednesday, Attorney General Bob Ferguson asks Judge James Robart to halt the new executive order for up to 14 days.Last month, Robart granted the state's request to suspend the original travel ban targeting mostly Muslim nations.Ferguson is now asking the judge for a new temporary restraining order, but only if Robart declines to immediately decide on a previous challenge brought by Washington and other states.Ferguson says a new order would give the judge more time to rule on the broader request.Later Wednesday, Robart will hear a separate challenge of Trump's new order by an immigrant rights group.

Washington AG Ferguson to discuss possible new travel ban suit

SEATTLE -- Officials from two states that have filed legal challenges against President Donald Trump's travel bans plan to discuss their lawsuits later Thursday.Separate news conferences are planned Thursday by Hawaii Attorney General Douglas Chin in Honolulu and Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson in Seattle.Hawaii on Wednesday became the first state to sue the administration over its revised travel ban.

State Races: Ferguson re-elected as state attorney general; Wyman leading for secretary of state's office

SEATTLE -- State Attorney General Bob Ferguson was re-elected Tuesday night, and Republican Secretary of State Kim Wyman appeared to be holding off a challenge from Democrat Tina Podlodowski.In initial vote returns, Ferguson, a Democrat, defeated Libertarian candidate Joshua Trumbull by 69-31%.In the state treasurer's race, Republican Duane Davidson, a Republican from Kennewick, defeated fellow Michael Waite by 57-41%.Hilary Franz appeared headed to victory for state lands commissioner over Steve McLaughlin.

Portland officers sent to counseling for Ferguson posts

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) _ Two Portland police officers who expressed support for Ferguson police officer Darren Wilson on Facebook were ordered to receive counseling, and a third retired.The Oregonian reports (http://bit.ly/1RWd2fd ) that the officers posted ``I am Darren Wilson'' over a photo of the Portland police badge in 2014.Police documents show that Officers Rich Storm and Kris Barber were ordered to undergo command counseling for bringing ``reproach and discredit'' to the police bureau and damaging its reputation.