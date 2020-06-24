Durkan asks Seattle City Council to investigate, potentially expel Kshama Sawant
Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan has asked the City Council to investigate socialist Councilmember Kshama Sawant, calling for her to be punished and possibly even expelled from her position over a series of actions surrounding police protests.
AP sources: White House aware of Russian bounties in 2019
Top officials in the White House were aware in early 2019 of classified intelligence indicating Russia was secretly offering bounties to the Taliban for the deaths of Americans, a full year earlier than has been previously reported, according to U.S. officials with direct knowledge of the intelligence.
White House: Trump not briefed on 'unverified' bounties
WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House said Monday that President Donald Trump wasn't briefed on U.S. intelligence assessments earlier this year that Russia secretly offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants for killing American troops in Afghanistan because the information had not been verified.
Facebook to label all rule-breaking posts - even Trump’s
Facebook said Friday that it will flag all “newsworthy” posts from politicians that break its rules, including those from President Donald Trump.
Appeals court: Trump wrongly diverted $2.5B for border wall
A federal appeals court on Friday ruled against the Trump administration in its transfer of $2.5 billion from military construction projects to build sections of the U.S. border wall with Mexico, ruling it illegally sidestepped Congress, which gets to decide how to use the funds.
Justices rule for Trump administration in deportation case
The Supreme Court ruled Thursday that the Trump administration can deport some people seeking asylum without allowing them to make their case to a federal judge.
First results are in for the 2020 Iowa caucuses
Ambassador Gordon Sondland says Trump directed diplomats to work with Giuliani on Ukraine
Sondland plans to say he wasn't aware until "much later" that Giuliani's agenda might have included an effort to "prompt the Ukrainians" to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter and to involve the Ukrainians in the President's campaign.
Iran's next attack could happen in cyber space, experts say
High voter turnout expected in Washington Primary Election
Don`t lick your ballot to seal it, officials say
Thousands march in Seattle against President Trump`s immigration ban
Annie Andrews has the latest.
Inside Inslee`s hectic first months on the 2020 campaign trail
Even before the launch of Governor Jay Inslees 2020 presidential campaign, concerns swirled about the amount of time he was spending out of state and the growing demands on his taxpayer-funded security detail.
Washington among 19 states suing over rollback of child immigrant protections
Nineteen states including Washington are suing over the Trump administration`s effort to alter a federal agreement that limits how long immigrant children can be kept in detention.
Reaction to Mueller testimony
Q13's Brandi Kruse and C.R. Douglas break down exactly what happened at the latest testimony of special counsel Robert Mueller.
The Divide: Double Standard
The Divide is a weekly commentary that aims to find common ground on an issue dividing Americans. Each week, Brandi Kruse tackles topics including gun control, free speech, policing, and politics.
Inslee talks to Q13 after Democratic presidential debate
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is very much an underdog in the crowded field to become the presidential candidate for the Democratic Party, how does he think he faired after the first debate?
US to allow prescription drugs from Canada
The Trump administration said Wednesday it will set up a system to allow Americans to legally import lower cost prescription drugs from Canada, weakening a longstanding ban that had stood as a top priority for the politically powerful pharmaceutical industry. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar made the announcement Wednesday morning. Previous administrations had sided with the industry on importation, echoing its concerns that it could expose patients to risks from counterfeit or substandard medications. Azar, a former drug industry executive, said U.S. patients will be able to import medications safely and effectively, with oversight from the Food and Drug Administration. The administration's proposal would allow states, wholesalers and pharmacists to get FDA approval to import certain medications that are also available here. It's unclear how soon consumers will see results.
100 children moved back to controversial Clint, Texas, border facility
Over 100 children have been moved back to a Clint, Texas, border station where independent monitors called conditions "unconscionable," a Customs and Border Protection official said Tuesday.
Jay Inslee confirms he will run for third term as Washington governor
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced his bid for a third term as governor in an email to supporters, saying that while it was an honor to run for president, he wants to continue his work leading the state.