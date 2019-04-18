SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. -- Caroline Petosa looks from her backyard down below on dozens of Washington State Department of Transportation contractors actively moving the Pilchuck River.Her backyard has been shrinking nearly every year as winter rains and spring runoff cause the powerful Pilchuck to eat away at her river bank."All of this down here would be flooded," she said as she points to the grassy bank about 15 feet below the grade of the rest of her backyard. "All of it would be underwater."WSDOT says they've been tracking the erosion along the Pilchuck River as it winds along State Route 92 between Granite Falls and Lake Stevens for many years.WSDOT says the river is roughly consuming about 40 feet of river bank a year and now it's only 40 feet from the road.Petosa is glad the state highway department is taking action."There’s so many men out there working, I think it’s just great."A massive black water tube as wide as a freeway lane and about just as high called an Aqua Dam is being inflated with river water.

