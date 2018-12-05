Facebook to label all rule-breaking posts - even Trump’s
Facebook said Friday that it will flag all “newsworthy” posts from politicians that break its rules, including those from President Donald Trump.
Patagonia latest brand to join Facebook July ad boycott
The outdoor gear company Patagonia is the latest company to announce an advertising boycott of Facebook and its Instagram app for the month of July — or longer — saying the social media giant has failed to take steps to stop the spread on its platform of “hateful lies and dangerous propaganda.”
Facebook removes Trump campaign ads for violating 'organized hate' policy
The ads called on supporters "to sign a petition and "stand with your President and his decision to declare ANTIFA a Terrorist Organization.“ They were placed on Facebook pages for Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and the official “Team Trump” page.
Facebook and Instagram will let users turn off political ads ahead of 2020 election
MENLO PARK, Calif. — As the U.S. charges toward the 2020 presidential election, Facebook announced this week that users will be able to disable political and social issue ads amid criticism of its policy that allows politicians like President Donald Trump to post false information.
Facebook data released by British government
The British Parliament has released some 250 pages worth of documents that show Facebook considered charging developers for data access.Parliament's media committee seized confidential Facebook documents from the developer of a now-defunct bikini photo searching app as part of its investigation into fake news.
Facebook message about your account being cloned is a hoax
Have you received this message on Facebook? It's the latest Facebook hoax causing concern and confusion among many users.
Facebook adds Alaska's Inupiaq as language option
Britt'Nee Brower grew up in a largely Inupiat Eskimo town in Alaska's far north, but English was the only language spoken at home.
Facebook removes 32 fake accounts targeting 2018 US midterms
Facebook says it has uncovered "sophisticated" efforts, possibly linked to Russia, to influence U.S. politics on its platforms.
Washington state sues Google, Facebook over campaign ad data
Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson on Monday sued Google and Facebook, saying the companies failed to maintain information about political advertising as required by state law.
Facebook starts privacy alerts to affected users
Facebook has begun alerting some users that their data was swept up in the Cambridge Analytica privacy scandal.A notification that appeared on Facebook for some users Tuesday told them that "one of your friends" used Facebook to log into a now-banned personality quiz app called "This Is Your Digital Life."The notice says the app misused the information, including public profile, page likes, birthday and current city, by sharing it with the data-mining firm Cambridge Analytica.
Facebook to notify users if data was harvested in Cambridge Analytica scandal
NEW YORK -- Facebook will begin alerting users whose private data may have been compromised in the Cambridge Analytica scandal starting Monday.All 2.2 billion Facebook users will receive a notice on their feeds titled "Protecting Your Information." It will have a link to information on which Facebook apps they use and what information they have shared with those apps.In addition, 87 million users whose data might have been shared with Cambridge Analytica will get a more detailed message informing them of that fact.The political data-mining firm allegedly used ill-gotten Facebook user data in its efforts to sway elections.
Facebook has been logging data on Android users' calls and texts
Facebook is getting another dose of bad headlines in regard to privacy, amid revelations that the company has been storing data about Android users' phone calls and text messages.As the Guardian notes, some users discovered this while deleting their accounts after the Cambridge Analytica mess or at least while investigating what Facebook knows about them in the wake of that trouble.For example, one tweet in wide circulation: "Oh wow my deleted Facebook Zip file contains info on every single phone cellphone call and text I made for about a year- cool totally not creepy," writes Mat Johnson.Facebook's response is that everything is above-board because people opt-in to such sharing—for example, by being asked whether they want to share their contact information in the name of improving the friend-search function.“The most important part of apps and services that help you make connections is to make it easy to find the people you want to connect with," says a spokesperson. "So, the first time you sign in on your phone to a messaging or social app, it’s a widely used practice to begin by uploading your phone contacts."Still many users have been surprised by just how much data Facebook has on them, reports Ars Technica.
Facebook's Zuckerberg comes under fire from UK, US lawmakers
Lawmakers on both sides of the Atlantic criticized Facebook and its chief executive, Mark Zuckerberg, after reports surfaced that another company, Cambridge Analytica, improperly harvested information from 50 million Facebook users.
Facebook aims new app for kids 6-12 years old
Walking to grandma’s house for dinner are the evening plans for the Davis family, who stay in touch with one another by actually seeing each other in person. That may seem less common these days when social media is the go-to for connection.
Is Facebook listening in on your conversations?
Scrolling through one's Facebook newsfeed has become a daily part of life for so many. In between posts from friends, family and "liked" pages, there are the ads that seem to creepily correspond to one's thoughts and browsing history.
Just say 'no' to Facebook's kids app, child experts warn
Child development experts and advocates are urging Facebook to pull the plug on its new messaging app aimed at kids.
Users complain Facebook is republishing old photos without permission
One day after Facebook rolled out the annual Year in Review feature, users are complaining that the social networking site is reposting old photos and posts to their timelines, without their permission.