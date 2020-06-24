Starbucks latest to say it will pause social media ads

SEATTLE--Starbucks is the latest company to say it will pause social media ads after a campaign led by civil rights organizations called for an ad boycott of Facebook, saying it doesn’t do enough to stop racist and violent content.

Mukilteo business builds incredible displays seen around the world

Among an industrial park hidden away in Mukilteo, the only thing that stands out is a giant paper airplane, an homage to Boeing and Paine Field up the road, but also a hint of what happens behind the warehouse doors. We feel that our diversity is our edge, said Mike Dillon, the man behind Dillon Works, the fact that we think outside the box, and we can come up with unique ideas. Those ideas are bursting off the walls and ceilings inside the building that houses Dillon Works, and often, nothing is what it seems.

Iranians shot down airliner, Western leaders declare

The US increasingly believes that Iran mistakenly shot down the airliner, according to multiple US officials. The working theory is based on continuing analysis of data from satellites, radar and electronic data collected routinely by US military and intelligence.