Re-certification test flights for Boeing 737 MAX begin in Seattle
SEATTLE-- Test flights for the re-certification of the Boeing 737 MAX started Monday at Boeing Field in Seattle.
Texas Starbucks barista attacked after asking customer to wear mask
A Starbucks barista in Texas was attacked after asking a customer to wear a face mask, Midland officials say.
Amazon, Lowe’s give 'thank you' bonuses to front-line US employees as coronavirus cases surge
Amazon, Lowe’s and other major companies have announced bonuses for employees working on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic as the number of newly confirmed cases surge in the U.S. and elsewhere.
Commentary: That new arena name? I'll meet you at "The Greenhouse" (or "The Key")
We start with an admission: When I first read that the arena at Seattle Center would be named “Climate Pledge Arena,” I legitimately thought it was a headline from the satirical website, “The Onion.”
Starbucks latest to say it will pause social media ads
SEATTLE--Starbucks is the latest company to say it will pause social media ads after a campaign led by civil rights organizations called for an ad boycott of Facebook, saying it doesn’t do enough to stop racist and violent content.
Facebook to label all rule-breaking posts - even Trump’s
Facebook said Friday that it will flag all “newsworthy” posts from politicians that break its rules, including those from President Donald Trump.
Microsoft to permanently close all physical stores
Microsoft said Friday it is permanently closing nearly all of its physical stores around the world.
Despite public safety concerns, elected leaders poised to make drastic cuts to Seattle Police
Seattle police are facing the largest cut of any city department this year from the general fund.
FAA orders fix for engine covers of Boeing 737 Max planes
U.S. safety officials will require all Boeing 737 Max airliners to be inspected for a manufacturing defect on engine coverings that they say could lead to loss of power during flights.
Mukilteo business builds incredible displays seen around the world
Among an industrial park hidden away in Mukilteo, the only thing that stands out is a giant paper airplane, an homage to Boeing and Paine Field up the road, but also a hint of what happens behind the warehouse doors. We feel that our diversity is our edge, said Mike Dillon, the man behind Dillon Works, the fact that we think outside the box, and we can come up with unique ideas. Those ideas are bursting off the walls and ceilings inside the building that houses Dillon Works, and often, nothing is what it seems.
Boeing posts first profit loss in more than 2 decades
Boeing posts first profit loss in more than 2 decades
Iranians shot down airliner, Western leaders declare
The US increasingly believes that Iran mistakenly shot down the airliner, according to multiple US officials. The working theory is based on continuing analysis of data from satellites, radar and electronic data collected routinely by US military and intelligence.
City of Tukwila uses five-part strategy to cover estimated $6.1 million revenue loss due to COVID-19
City of Tukwila uses five-part strategy to cover estimated $6.1 million revenue loss due to COVID-19
Blind musician hosts `pedestrian serenade` for Tacoma neighbors
Blind musician hosts `pedestrian serenade` for Tacoma neighbors
Pierce County corrections officers concerned about safety
Pierce County corrections officers concerned about safety
China reportedly slated to ink deal with Boeing
China reportedly slated to ink deal with Boeing. Q13 FOX News.
Boeing warns of potential wing problems in some 737 aircraft
Boeing said on Sunday that it is working with federal regulators and contacted airlines about potential problems discovered in one batch of "slat tracks" produced by a supplier.
Boeing warns of potential wing problems in some 737 aircraft
Boeing is telling some airlines flying its 737 model to replace a part on the planes' wings, a move that could affect more than 100 aircraft: http://via.q13fox.com/RpOYd
Boeing finds the first buyer for a 737 Max since its grounding
Boeing and IAG, the owner of Aer Lingus, British Airways, Iberia and other European carriers, announced a letter of intent on the purchase of the jets at the Paris Air Show.
Boeing says it might have to shut down 737 Max production in Renton
The plane has been grounded since mid-March because of two fatal crashes that killed more than 300 people.