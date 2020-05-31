Commentary: That new arena name? I'll meet you at "The Greenhouse" (or "The Key")
We start with an admission: When I first read that the arena at Seattle Center would be named “Climate Pledge Arena,” I legitimately thought it was a headline from the satirical website, “The Onion.”
Brandi Kruse: If Seattle leaders want to fix policing – they should start with their own failures
Each week on “The Divide,” Brandi Kruse offers a commentary that looks for common ground on issues dividing Americans. Topics include gun control, free speech, policing, and politics.
This week: Seattle leaders want to fix policing. They can start by addressing their own failures first.
Commentary: Selectively camera shy
Commentary: No 'staying home' for first responders
Commentary: Heartbroken, yet finding comfort in Mamba Mentality living on through so many others
I dont mention it often, because having been in Seattle 13 years, this is my sports town. But when I think about my youth, I think about one franchise and the various players that led that team to six championships before Id graduated from college. Kobe Bryant was one of those players.
Commentary: Numbers nonsense
Commentary: Legal process aside, Dunbar is guilty - of creating a major headache for Seahawks
Commentary: Financial ruin can be deadly, too
Commentary: Scammers stole our money, and the state is complicit
Brandi Kruse: 'CHOP' is not a block party
Brandi Kruse: The silence is deafening
This week: In leadership, sometimes what you don't say speaks louder than what you do say.
Commentary: Head Tax Round 2?
Kshama Sawant, Seattle's Socialist councilwoman, wants a redo on the city's failed head tax.
Brandi Kruse: Leadership isn't always about showing strength
This week: Showing strength is important as a leader. But in a time of crisis, it's also okay to show weakness.
Brandi Kruse: Why Governor Inslee is a master at the non-answer
Each week on "The Divide," Brandi Kruse offers a commentary that looks for common ground on issues dividing Americans. Topics include gun control, free speech, policing, and politics.This week: During the Coronavirus crisis, Governor Jay Inslee has been criticized for dodging questions. But who else is to blame for his non-answers?