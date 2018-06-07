Feds: Seattle VA medical staffer stole, sold respirators
Federal prosecutors say a staffer at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Seattle stole respirators and other equipment, then sold it online amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Vietnam veterans reflect on the 45th anniversary of the 'Fall of Saigon'
April 30, 2020, marks the 45th anniversary of the “Fall of Saigon” and essentially the end of the Vietnam War. For local Vietnam veterans, the images captured on that day are still a painful reminder.
Restored B-52 lands at its new home to pay tribute to Vietnam vets
SEATTLE — The long journey of some Vietnam veterans to restore an old B-52 bomber just reached a major milestone.
Courage, sacrifice, heroism: Q13 FOX is honoring local Vietnam War veterans
Q13 FOX recently honored Vietnam War veterans, with new stories of an individual Northwest veteran's courage, sacrifice and heroism.We'd also like to invite you to share a photo of the veteran in your life.Upload the photo below and tell us who it is, when they served and a sentence or two about their service.We'll be adding your photos to this gallery throughout the week so be sure to check back and share it with your friends!
Vietnam vets share war stories as U.S. commits to honoring them
Across the U.S., communities are coming together and holding events to honor Vietnam veterans and their families.It's a government-led initiative called the Vietnam War Commemoration, engaging 10,000 event partners, ranging from the Boy Scouts of America to the NFL.The goal: to send a simple message to Vietnam vets thanking them for their service.To better understand Vietnam veterans, their struggles, and the war, the Commemoration is gathering their stories on video.
Memory of a local MIA Navy pilot brought two strangers together -- with a bracelet
SEATTLE -- As we celebrate our nation's veterans, we're sharing the story of two strangers who were brought together by the memory of a local Navy pilot who went missing in action during the Vietnam War.Matt Lorch has more on the bracelet that has connected them forever.
Local vets return to Vietnam for first time since war; emotions overwhelm some (VIDEO)
SEATTLE -- Wednesday is Veterans Day.
Honoring Vietnam Veterans: Local POW shares survival story (VIDEO)
SEATTLE -- Retired Air Force officer Joe Crecca, of North Bend, was shot down over North Vietnam and spent more than six years as a prisoner of war.His message today?Never give up!Watch his interview in the video below:
Local Vietnam veteran recounts story of survival, sacrifice and a nation conflicted by war
SEATTLE — We are honoring Vietnam War veterans all week on Q13 FOX.We’d also like to invite you to share a photo of the veteran in your life.Click here to upload the photo and tell us who it is, when they served and a sentence or two about their service.For more on how to help Vietnam veterans in their own communities, click here.
Local veteran's search for lost friend takes him back to Vietnam decades after war (VIDEO)
SEATTLE -- We are honoring Vietnam War veterans all week on Q13 FOX.This story focuses on a local vet whose search for a lost friend took him back to Vietnam, decades after the war ended.
Do your kids know about the Vietnam War? Group looks to educate and honor
One of the biggest lessons from the Vietnam War: Don’t blame the service members.Thirty percent of the Americans who died in Vietnam were drafted.
Famed Vietnam War correspondent returns to collect and share more veterans' stories
SEATTLE -- Nationally recognized war correspondent Joe Galloway, who has dedicated his life to sharing the sacrifices of the those who fought in the Vietnam War, has come back to the Pacific Northwest.Galloway risked his life to cover the war and he saw the worst of it, but he’ll be the first to tell you, he also saw the best in our American service members.