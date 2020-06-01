SEATTLE -- We are seeing counties move into the next phase of the governor’s safe start plan, and there are still some questions about what we need to be doing to stay safe during this time.Former Health and Human Services Secretary Mike Leavitt worked alongside Regence and Seattle area business leaders this week to help our community prepare as the economy starts to reopen.“The process of learning to balance between the need for group or social distancing measures and individual actions, which will require all of us to begin to make individual decisions," Leavitt says.Dr.

