Healthy Living: Feeling secure as counties enter into new phases
SEATTLE -- We are seeing counties move into the next phase of the governor’s safe start plan, and there are still some questions about what we need to be doing to stay safe during this time.Former Health and Human Services Secretary Mike Leavitt worked alongside Regence and Seattle area business leaders this week to help our community prepare as the economy starts to reopen.“The process of learning to balance between the need for group or social distancing measures and individual actions, which will require all of us to begin to make individual decisions," Leavitt says.Dr.
Pierce, Snohomish counties approved for Phase 2 reopening; King County granted modified Phase 1
CAMP MURRAY, Wash. -- Five more counties in Washington - including the second and third most populous counties in the state - are moving to Phase 2 of the state's county-by-county plan to reopen the economy, the state health department announced Friday.Clark, Okanogan, Pierce, Skagit, Snohomish and Whatcom counties are approved to move from Phase 1 to Phase 2.King County was approved to move into a modified version of Phase 1.Seven counties -- Columbia, Ferry, Garfield, Lincoln, Pend Oreille, Stevens and Wahkiakum -- are approved to move from Phase 2 to Phase 3.Here's a breakdown of where the state stands as of midday Friday:
Pierce County businesses prepping for Phase 2 reopening
TACOMA -- Pierce County is waiting to be approved for Phase 2, which will allow businesses like restaurants, salons, and retailers to reopen.
Six counties have applied to move to Phase 3 of reopening
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The governor's office says that six counties have applied to move to the third phase of Washington state’s four-stage reopening plan that eases COVID-19 restrictions and allows businesses to start to reopen.Applications have been submitted for Ferry, Stevens, Pend Oreille, Lincoln, Columbia, and Wahkiakum counties.
Restaurants in Seattle's Ballard neighborhood propose in-street dining
SEATTLE -- Al fresco dining may be coming to a street near you.
King County seeks further easing of COVID-19 restrictions
SEATTLE (AP) — King County plans to apply for approval to enter into a modified Phase 1 on Monday after Gov.