Mariners to host 'Work from the Ballpark'
Seattle Mariners' Vice President of Marketing Gregg Greene joins Good Day Seattle to talk about 'Work from the Ballpark'. With the purchase of a $50 ticket special, people can bring their laptops to the ballpark and work from the Hit it Here Café all afternoon long on Wednesday, September 7. The ticket also includes lunch!

What's new at the Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle
Janelle Lundin, Animal Care Manager from Woodland Park Zoo, talks about the new dinosaur discover exhibit at the zoo which includes life-size dinosaurs! And other fun things going on at the zoo right now.