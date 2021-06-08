LeAnn Rimes talks to Good Day Seattle about upcoming album, career
New music from singer LeAnn Rimes is right around the corner and she joins Good Day Seattle to talk about her new album.
Mariners to host 'Work from the Ballpark'
Seattle Mariners' Vice President of Marketing Gregg Greene joins Good Day Seattle to talk about 'Work from the Ballpark'. With the purchase of a $50 ticket special, people can bring their laptops to the ballpark and work from the Hit it Here Café all afternoon long on Wednesday, September 7. The ticket also includes lunch!
Dinner inspired by the Wu-Tang Clan in Seattle
Two local chefs in Seattle are cooking up dinner inspired by the Wu-Tang Clan.
The Seattle Storm Dance Troupe on Good Day Seattle
The Seattle Storm Dance Troupe joins Good Day Seattle to show off a few moves.
Lego Star Wars Summer Vacation coming to Disney Plus
Actress Yvette Nicole Brown joins Good Day Seattle to talk about what it was like lending her voice for the new Lego Star Wards Vacation movie coming to Disney Plus.
This is why it's a good time to check your car insurance
Dan Roccato from Credible.com joins FOX 13 Seattle to explain why now is a good time to check your car insurance.
Chynna Greene performs with Seattle Storm Dance Troupe
Seattle Storm Dance Troupe is holding tryouts this weekend and FOX 13’s Chynna Green performed a routine with them.
Irish ales for St. Patrick’s Day
BevMo’s Joe McRae talks about Irish ales for St. Patrick’s Day.
Irish whiskey cocktails for St. Patrick’s Day
Bevmologist Joe McRae makes cocktails for St. Patrick’s Day on FOX 13 Morning News.
A cocktail for World Ocean Day
Natalie Migliarini shares a great cocktail recipe to help celebrate World Ocean Day.
What's new at the Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle
Janelle Lundin, Animal Care Manager from Woodland Park Zoo, talks about the new dinosaur discover exhibit at the zoo which includes life-size dinosaurs! And other fun things going on at the zoo right now.