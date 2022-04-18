Seattle attorney shares plan to knock down city's backlog cases
Seattle Attorney Ann Davison just shared her plan to knock down the city’s backlog of nearly 5,000 criminal cases by the end of the year.
What is a waterspout?
Abby Acone explains a what a waterspout is after one hit near Bellingham.
Deadly crash in Renton
One person died Wednesday morning in a crash in Renton.
Deadly shooting in CID
Seattle police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Chinatown-International District.
Axe throwing at FlannelJax in Seattle
FOX 13’s Brian Flores visits Seattle’s FlannelJax, where you can throw axes.
Mayor Harrell announces One Seattle Day of Service to kick off May 21
Mayor Bruce Harrell announced the first ever One Seattle Day of Service Monday, a volunteer event for members in the community to come together and help clean the city.
Find lumberjack activities in Seattle
There’s a place in Seattle where you can join in on different axe throwing games and challenges.
Mayor Bruce Harrell announces One Seattle Day of Service for volunteers to help clean the city
Mayor Bruce Harrell has launched a new campaign to clean up the city from the graffiti and litter downtown to weeds in the neighborhoods starting May 21.
Survive the Sound: Fish tracking game raises awareness of Northwest's threatened salmon population
FOX 13 Seattle is partnering with Long Live The Kings once again to raise awareness of the Pacific Northwest's threatened salmon and steelhead population.
Meet the creator of the 'Spokane-style' pizza
The person behind the viral “Spokane-style” pizza video talks to FOX 13.
Mayor Victoria Woodards addresses crime in Tacoma
The city of Tacoma is experiencing an uptick in crime, and leaders are taking notice. This morning FOX 13 speaks with Mayor Victoria Woodards about what we can expect ahead of Tacoma Police Chief Avery Moore's presentation to city council on his plan to reduce crime.
Climate change threatening salmon
Conservationists say more needs to be done to address what climate change is doing to these endangered species.
Axe throwing, lumberjack sports in Seattle
FOX 13’s Brian Flores is at Seattle’s FlannelJax Axe Throwing to try some outdoor activities.
Watch: Possible waterspout wreaks havoc on dock in Washington
A wet and blustery day in the Pacific Northwest Monday turned quite exciting that evening as a possible waterspout moved ashore and caused some mayhem along a dock.
Liz's Pet Tricks for Tuesday, April 19
Tuesday's "Liz's Pet Tricks" features a dog who can get up on its hind legs.
Lori Vallow, Chad Daybell to appear in court
A mother, who is accused of murdering her children, and her husband are scheduled for a court appearance and FOX 13 is talking to a reporter who's been tracking the case since the beginning.
Masks optional on Washington State Ferries
Masks are no longer required for the public inside Washington state ferry terminals or vessels.
Seattle Kraken add Marshawn Lynch, Macklemore as minority team owners
The Kraken announced Monday that Grammy winner Macklemore and former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch are joining the minority investor group.
Skagit Valley Tulip Festival underway
The tulips are in full bloom at the Skagit Valley Festival.
Liz’s Pet Tricks for Monday, April 28
Meet a Oscar, a dog who can lead horse.