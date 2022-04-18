Deadly shooting in CID
video

Deadly shooting in CID

Seattle police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Chinatown-International District.

Mayor Victoria Woodards addresses crime in Tacoma
video

Mayor Victoria Woodards addresses crime in Tacoma

The city of Tacoma is experiencing an uptick in crime, and leaders are taking notice. This morning FOX 13 speaks with Mayor Victoria Woodards about what we can expect ahead of Tacoma Police Chief Avery Moore's presentation to city council on his plan to reduce crime.

Lori Vallow, Chad Daybell to appear in court
video

Lori Vallow, Chad Daybell to appear in court

A mother, who is accused of murdering her children, and her husband are scheduled for a court appearance and FOX 13 is talking to a reporter who's been tracking the case since the beginning.