SEATTLE – Third Avenue and Pine Street: It’s the core of Seattle but known to so many as a crossroads for crime.Joey Rodolfo owns a clothing store called Buki just down the street from Wednesday's deadly shooting, which happened in the middle of rush hour and killed one person and injured seven others, including a 9-year-old boy.“There was a stabbing that happened here a couple months ago right down the street,” he said. “We see guys with hypodermic needles, waving them, wanting to stab people with them.”Rodolfo is one of many frustrated business owners asking, what is happening to the area?People live here, work here and roughly 180,000 people travel through Third and Pine each weekday - 50,000 of them catching the bus right on Third.“You saw this with your own eyes as you were here interviewing a guy trying to break into cars here who was high on meth,” business owner Mauro Golmarvi said. “This is what we deal with and this is what our employees have to deal with every day we are down here.”Golmarvi owns Asiago Restaurant.“It killed our business,” he said. “I mean cancellation last night was 60 people, and it’s been horrible.

January 24