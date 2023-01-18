Tyre Nichols: Memphis police disbands special unit behind beating death
The five disgraced former Memphis Police Department officers, who are also Black, have been fired and charged with murder and other crimes in Nichols’ death three days after the arrest.
Tyre Nichols videos leave many questions unanswered about Memphis father's death
Tyre Nichols was arrested by the so-called Scorpion unit, which has three teams of about 30 street officers who target violent offenders in high-crime areas.
Body cam footage of Tyre Nichols’ beating prompts demonstrations in Memphis, New York, DC
Massive crowds gathered following the release of body cam video showing Tyre Nichols being beaten by Memphis police officers.
Lawyer of ex-officer charged in Tyre Nichols case responds to video release
All five officers involved in the arrest were charged with second-degree murder along with aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression.
Tyre Nichols death: What is the Memphis police SCORPION unit?
The police who are charged with the death of Tyre Nichols were part of a police unit called SCORPION, which stands for Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods.
Tyre Nichols bodycam video shows police beating Memphis father for several minutes
Police bodycam footage shows five Memphis officers attacking and beating Tyre Nichols during a traffic stop on January 7. The 29-year-old father died three days later.
Family, friends of Tyre Nichols react to his death: 'Everyone loved him'
Family and friends remember Nichols as a generous, lovable man who worked hard to be a good father to his 4-year-old son.
A timeline of events in the Tyre Nichols case
Tyre Nichols' death prompted murder charges against the officers and outrage at the country’s latest instance of police brutality.
Four of five Memphis police officers charged with killing Tyre Nichols released from jail after posting bail
The fifth officer, Demetrius Haley, has not paid his $350,000 bond and remains in jail.
Tyre Nichols' mother urges peaceful protest: 'I don't want us burning up our cities'
The Memphis Police Department is expected to release footage of Tyre Nichols' traffic stop around 7 p.m. ET.
Tyre Nichols death: 5 Memphis officers charged with murder
The Memphis police chief has called the actions of five officers involved in the violent arrest of Tyre Nichols “heinous, reckless and inhumane."
Tyre Nichols: What we know about his death and the Memphis officers charged with murder
Here’s what we know about Tyre Nichols, his death and what led to criminal charges for the officers involved.
Tyre Nichols: DOJ investigates Memphis man's arrest, death
Nichols died days after a confrontation with Memphis Department Police Officers during a traffic stop.