NASCAR releases image of noose found in driver Bubba Wallace’s garage after FBI found no criminality
NASCAR released on Thursday an image of the noose that was discovered in driver Bubba Wallace’s garage on June 21.
Rope found hanging in Wallace’s garage was coincidence
NASCAR stood by its decision to alert federal authorities to a rope that resembled a noose found in Bubba Wallace’s garage stall at Talladega Superspeedway, even after the investigation determined it had been there since at least last October.
NASCAR race begins after show of support for Bubba Wallace
In an extraordinary act of solidarity with NASCAR’s only Black driver, dozens of drivers pushed the car belonging to Bubba Wallace to the front of the field before Monday’s race as FBI agents nearby tried to find out who left a noose in his garage stall over the weekend.
FBI investigating noose left in NASCAR stall of Black driver
Federal authorities on Monday confirmed they are investigating the discovery of a noose found in the Talladega Superspeedway garage stall of Bubba Wallace, NASCAR’s only Black full-time driver who successfully pushed the stock car series to ban the Confederate flag at its venues earlier this month.
NASCAR bans Confederate flag from its races and properties
NASCAR banned the Confederate flag from its races and venues on Wednesday, formally severing itself from what for many is a symbol of slavery and racism.