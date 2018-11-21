A Husky and Coug tie the knot at Apple Cup 2017

A Husky and Coug tie the knot at Apple Cup 2017

SEATTLE - Tents at a tailgate is where there are all kinds of fans, but under a tent in section 4 at the north parking lot of Husky stadium is where one husky and one coug decided to exchange vows."A little bit of love, a little bit of rivalry,” said bride Shannon Repp.

BLOG: 110th Apple Cup

BLOG: 110th Apple Cup

No. 14 Washington State can claim a place in the Pac-12 title game by beating No. 15 Washington in the Apple Cup.

The Apple Cup: Which team will come out on top this year?

The Apple Cup: Which team will come out on top this year?

SEATTLE -- The Apple Cup trash-talking is well under way.And this year, with both the Huskies and Cougs ranked in the top 20, there's even more on the line.That includes "lighting rights" on the State Route 520 Bridge over Lake Washington.Right now, the light towers are lit up in purple and gold on the west side of the bridge, for the Huskies.

Apple Cup to air Saturday on Q13 FOX

Apple Cup to air Saturday on Q13 FOX

SEATTLE -- It's official: this year's Apple Cup is happening on a Saturday, it is happening in Seattle and it is happening on Q13 FOX.Kickoff is scheduled at Husky Stadium on November 25th at 5 p.m.The game will be followed by a post-game recap of all the action, headed by our own Aaron Levine.

Huskies move up two spots to #4 after Apple Cup win

Huskies move up two spots to #4 after Apple Cup win

SEATTLE -- The University of Washington Huskies have jumped two spots in the latest AP college football rankings, with the Huskies now holding the No. 4 position.Alabama and Ohio State remain 1-2 respectively in this week's AP college football poll after big rivalry wins.

PHOTOS: Apple Cup 2016

PHOTOS: Apple Cup 2016

Plenty is on the line as No. 4 Washington and 23rd-ranked Washington State meet in the 109th edition of the Apple Cup.The winner will claim the Pac-12 North title, a spot in the Pac-12 championship game and at the very least a shot at the Rose Bowl.For the 10-1 Huskies, two more wins could mean a spot in the College Football Playoff.For 8-3 Washington State, two more wins would lead to its third Rose Bowl appearance in the past 85 years.

Huskies romp over No. 20 Cougs, 45-10, in Apple Cup

Huskies romp over No. 20 Cougs, 45-10, in Apple Cup

SEATTLE (AP) -- The 20th-ranked Washington State Cougars committed seven turnovers for the first time since 2009, and watched Sidney Jones, Darren Gardenhire and Azeem Victor take three of them back for touchdowns as Washington rolled to a 45-10 win in the Apple Cup on Friday.Freshman Peyton Bender made the first start of his college career.

Cougars, Huskies prepare for possible Falk-less Apple Cup

Cougars, Huskies prepare for possible Falk-less Apple Cup

PULLMAN -- Peyton Bender could be Washington State's starting quarterback when the 20th-ranked Cougars take on Washington.Bender has been forced into action each of the last two games because starting quarterback Luke Falk was taken off the field.Head coach Mike Leach has vehemently declined to provide an update on Falk's status, but indications are he suffered a concussion against Colorado last weekend.

Commentary: Apple Cup or not, Luke Falk needs the week off

Commentary: Apple Cup or not, Luke Falk needs the week off

With Apple Cup now less than a week away, let me reiterate what I say every year: I have no stake in this game.But if Washington State quarterback Luke Falk plays, I’ll be a bit disappointed.Listen, I’m not a doctor nor do I profess to know a thing about his health or what’s going on behind the scenes.