Plenty is on the line as No. 4 Washington and 23rd-ranked Washington State meet in the 109th edition of the Apple Cup.The winner will claim the Pac-12 North title, a spot in the Pac-12 championship game and at the very least a shot at the Rose Bowl.For the 10-1 Huskies, two more wins could mean a spot in the College Football Playoff.For 8-3 Washington State, two more wins would lead to its third Rose Bowl appearance in the past 85 years.

November 25, 2016