Former Army medic who won Medal of Honor will raise flag at Apple Cup
The Apple Cup will hold special meaning for one Washington State University alumnus. He's an Army veteran from Puyallup who's been chosen to take part in the flag raising ceremony.
Married UW, WSU rivals expecting baby tie-breaker on Apple Cup
A win for Washington State could mean a spot in the Pac-12 Championship Game. But the outcome is really on the line for one Edmonds couple.
A Husky and Coug tie the knot at Apple Cup 2017
SEATTLE - Tents at a tailgate is where there are all kinds of fans, but under a tent in section 4 at the north parking lot of Husky stadium is where one husky and one coug decided to exchange vows."A little bit of love, a little bit of rivalry,” said bride Shannon Repp.
No. 14 Washington State can claim a place in the Pac-12 title game by beating No. 15 Washington in the Apple Cup.
Huskies defy expectations; win fifth consecutive Apple Cup 41-14
Myles Gaskin ran for 192 yards and four touchdowns, Washington forced four turnovers, and the No. 15 Huskies ended No. 14 Washington State's hopes for a Pac-12 North title with a 41-14 thumping Saturday night.
Washington star Dante Pettis injured early in Apple Cup
Washington star receiver and punt returner Dante Pettis was helped off the field with an apparent lower left leg injury in the first quarter of the Apple Cup against Washington State.
110th Apple Cup: Will UW spoil WSU's season?
No. 13 Washington State can reach the team's first Pac-12 title game by beating No. 17 Washington in the 110th Apple Cup.
Mike Leach's 2-minute rant on how to survive your wedding (video)
The Apple Cup is Saturday and in advance of the big game, WSU coach Mike Leach is talking to reporters.
The Apple Cup: Which team will come out on top this year?
SEATTLE -- The Apple Cup trash-talking is well under way.And this year, with both the Huskies and Cougs ranked in the top 20, there's even more on the line.That includes "lighting rights" on the State Route 520 Bridge over Lake Washington.Right now, the light towers are lit up in purple and gold on the west side of the bridge, for the Huskies.
SEATTLE -- It's official: this year's Apple Cup is happening on a Saturday, it is happening in Seattle and it is happening on Q13 FOX.Kickoff is scheduled at Husky Stadium on November 25th at 5 p.m.The game will be followed by a post-game recap of all the action, headed by our own Aaron Levine.
Huskies move up two spots to #4 after Apple Cup win
SEATTLE -- The University of Washington Huskies have jumped two spots in the latest AP college football rankings, with the Huskies now holding the No. 4 position.Alabama and Ohio State remain 1-2 respectively in this week's AP college football poll after big rivalry wins.
PHOTOS: Apple Cup 2016
Plenty is on the line as No. 4 Washington and 23rd-ranked Washington State meet in the 109th edition of the Apple Cup.The winner will claim the Pac-12 North title, a spot in the Pac-12 championship game and at the very least a shot at the Rose Bowl.For the 10-1 Huskies, two more wins could mean a spot in the College Football Playoff.For 8-3 Washington State, two more wins would lead to its third Rose Bowl appearance in the past 85 years.
Zoo's Lucy picks Cougars to take the Apple Cup this year
For the 10th straight year, the Huskies are favored to beat the Cougars in the Apple Cup, but Lucy, a female raccoon at Woodland Park Zoo, doesn't know that.
Commentary: It's early, but Huskies and Cougs on collision course for epic Apple Cup
Seriously, can we play Apple Cup tomorrow?
Loser of Apple Cup bet takes a pie to the face, but not without a bit of sweet revenge
SEATTLE -- Q13 FOX News anchor and UW alum Matt Lorch placed a bet with sports reporter and Cougar alum Michelle Ludtka on the outcome of the Apple Cup -- with the loser to take a pie to the face.Michelle and her Cougs lost big, and she made good on her bet.But not without a little sweet revenge.
Huskies romp over No. 20 Cougs, 45-10, in Apple Cup
SEATTLE (AP) -- The 20th-ranked Washington State Cougars committed seven turnovers for the first time since 2009, and watched Sidney Jones, Darren Gardenhire and Azeem Victor take three of them back for touchdowns as Washington rolled to a 45-10 win in the Apple Cup on Friday.Freshman Peyton Bender made the first start of his college career.
Cougars, Huskies prepare for possible Falk-less Apple Cup
PULLMAN -- Peyton Bender could be Washington State's starting quarterback when the 20th-ranked Cougars take on Washington.Bender has been forced into action each of the last two games because starting quarterback Luke Falk was taken off the field.Head coach Mike Leach has vehemently declined to provide an update on Falk's status, but indications are he suffered a concussion against Colorado last weekend.
SEE IT: Woodland Park porcupine picks the Cougs to win the Apple Cup
SEATTLE -- A porcupine at the Woodland Park Zoo predicted the outcome of Friday’s Apple Cup game on Tuesday.The zoo arranged Husky and Cougar snack helmets filled with apples at the end of a table and let the porcupine choose.
Commentary: Apple Cup or not, Luke Falk needs the week off
With Apple Cup now less than a week away, let me reiterate what I say every year: I have no stake in this game.But if Washington State quarterback Luke Falk plays, I’ll be a bit disappointed.Listen, I’m not a doctor nor do I profess to know a thing about his health or what’s going on behind the scenes.