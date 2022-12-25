Suicide Prevention Resources

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or call 988. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. 

While there is no one behavior that indicates someone is contemplating suicide, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention has released a list of risk factors, warning signs and preventative measures. You can read that list here

Find a suicide loss support group

Resources from the Washington State Department of Health: 

LGBTQ Resources 

  • The Trevor Project available 24/7 at 1-866-488-7386 or text TREVOR to 1-202-304-1200
  • Trans Lifeline- support for trans individuals by trans individuals 1-877-565-8860
  • SAGE LGBT Elder Hotline-- peer support for older adults 1-877-360-5428 (LGBT)
  • The LGBT National Hotline – 1-88-843-4564

Resources for Indigenous People

Resources for Latinx/Hispanic People

Resources for Military Members/Veterans

  • Military & Veterans Crisis Line 1-800-273-8255, Press 1.
  • Vets 4 Warriors: 855-838-8255
  • Military One Source: 1-800-342-9647
  • Office of Warrior Care Policy

Resources for Pacific/Asian Americans