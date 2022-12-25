Suicide Prevention Resources
If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or call 988. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans.
While there is no one behavior that indicates someone is contemplating suicide, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention has released a list of risk factors, warning signs and preventative measures. You can read that list here.
Find a suicide loss support group
Resources from the Washington State Department of Health:
- I need help now: I'm thinking about suicide or have thought about suicide before.
- I am worried about someone else: I am concerned someone else might be thinking of suicide.
- Grief support: Someone in my life has died by suicide, and I need resources and support.
- Hotlines, text, and chat resources: I am looking for listening and referral resources.
LGBTQ Resources
- The Trevor Project available 24/7 at 1-866-488-7386 or text TREVOR to 1-202-304-1200
- Trans Lifeline- support for trans individuals by trans individuals 1-877-565-8860
- SAGE LGBT Elder Hotline-- peer support for older adults 1-877-360-5428 (LGBT)
- The LGBT National Hotline – 1-88-843-4564
Resources for Indigenous People
- Center for Native American Youth
- Inclusive Therapists
- Indian Health Service, Division of Behavioral Health
- Mental Health Technology Transfer Center
- We R Native
Resources for Latinx/Hispanic People
- American Society of Hispanic Psychiatry
- Inclusive Therapists
- Latinx Therapy
- National Alliance for Hispanic Health
- National Latinx Psychological Association
- National Latino Behavioral Health Association
Resources for Military Members/Veterans
- Military & Veterans Crisis Line 1-800-273-8255, Press 1.
- Vets 4 Warriors: 855-838-8255
- Military One Source: 1-800-342-9647
- Office of Warrior Care Policy