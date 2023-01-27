Seattle Sips: 'The Kraken Martini' from Hearth in Kirkland
Local bartender Victor Kustov from Kirkland's Hearth restaurant joined Studio 13 Live on Friday to share a cocktail that Seattle hockey fans will love; ‘The Kraken Martini’.
Located in The Heathman Hotel at 220 Kirkland Ave., Hearth is a seasonal farm-focused cuisine that serves delicious hearth fired pizzas and classic contemporary cocktails.
'The Kraken Martini'
- Vodka
- Lillet
- Empress Gin
‘Blood & Sand’
- Blended scotch
- Sloe berry
- Blood orange
- House made strawberry bitters
- Lime
- Nutmeg
