Expand / Collapse search

Seattle Sips: 'The Kraken Martini' from Hearth in Kirkland

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Studio 13 Live
FOX 13 Seattle

Seattle Sips: 'The Kraken Martini' from Hearth in Kirkland

Local bartender Victor Kustov from Kirkland's Hearth restaurant joined Studio 13 Live on Friday to share a cocktail that Seattle hockey fans will love; ‘The Kraken Martini’.

Local bartender Victor Kustov from Kirkland's Hearth restaurant joined Studio 13 Live on Friday to share a cocktail that Seattle hockey fans will love; ‘The Kraken Martini’.

Located in The Heathman Hotel at 220 Kirkland Ave., Hearth is a seasonal farm-focused cuisine that serves delicious hearth fired pizzas and classic contemporary cocktails.

'The Kraken Martini'

  • Vodka
  • Lillet
  • Empress Gin

‘Blood & Sand’

  • Blended scotch
  • Sloe berry
  • Blood orange
  • House made strawberry bitters
  • Lime
  • Nutmeg

MORE RECIPES:

> Emerald Eats: Recipes from Seattle's iconic Mamnoon restaurant

> LASA Sandwiches & Pearls: Classic Filipino favorites - Pork belly and Tofu roll recipes

LASA Sandwiches & Pearls: Classic Filipino favorites - Pork belly and Tofu roll recipes

LASA Sandwiches and Pearls based out of Lynnwood, Washington shared a couple delicious recipes on Studio 13 Live for aspiring chefs to try out at home.