Seattle Sips: St. Patrick's Day drinks with Space Needle's cocktail culture director
Director of Cocktail Culture at the Space Needle Joe Dietrich stopped by Studio 13 Live on Wednesday to make some St. Patrick's Day drinks!
BACARDI LUCKY CHARMS RECIPE:
- 2 oz Bacardi Superior
- 3/4 oz Martini & Rossi Dry Vermouth
- 1/4 oz St~Germain
- 1/2 oz Green Apple Syrup
- 1 Drop Green Food Coloring
Method:
Combine all ingredients into a mixing glass. Add crushed ice and stir. Strain into a coupe. Garnish with an apple fan.
GREY GOOSE APPLE MARTINI RECIPE:
- 1.5 oz ml GREY GOOSE La Poire Vodka
- 0.5 oz Calvados
- 1 oz Apple Juice
- 0.5 oz Lemon
- 0.33 oz Simple Syrup
Method:
Shake all ingredients, strain and garnish with a red apple fan - or a round slice of apple.
TEELING IRISH IRISH COFFEE RECIPE:
- 1 ½ parts Teeling Small Batch Irish Whiskey
- 4 parts Local Coffee Roast
- ½ part Demerara Syrup
- Bar spoon of Heavy Cream
Method:
In a warmed glass, mix Teeling Whiskey, brewed coffee, syrup and stir to combine. Top with cream from the back of a bar spoon. Garnish with grated nutmeg.