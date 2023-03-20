Seattle Sips: Spring Cocktails with author, mixologist Nick Mautone
Author and mixologist Nick Mautone joined Studio 13 Live on Monday to make some spring cocktails!
ISLAND ROSE COCKTAIL RECIPE:
Ingredients:
- 8 ounces Plum Brandy
- 4 ounces Plum Wine
- 4 ounces Coconut milk (fresh cream can be substituted)
- 2 ounces fresh blood orange juice
- 2 ounces grenadine + more to taste
- Small pinch of rose petals
- 2-4 drops of rose water
Method:
Add all ingredients to one pitcher, add ice and roll back and forth into another pitcher several times to combine. Strain into large rocks glass with one large ice cube and garnish.
Glassware:
Large rocks or coupe martini.
Garnish:
Three rosebuds.
FALLING UP THE STAIRS COCKTAIL RECIPE:
Ingredients:
- 8 ounces Mezcal
- 4 ounces Crème De Violette
- 4 ounces fresh lime juice
- 4 ounces simple syrup
- Small handful of hibiscus petals or 4 tea bags
- 1 tbs lavender
- 2 cups Hot Water
- 2 drops of Orange Flower Water
Method:
Place the hibiscus and lavender in a pitcher with the hot water, allow to steep for two minutes. Add the rest of the ingredients and ice, then roll back and forth into another pitcher several times to combine. Double strain into large glass with ice and garnish.
Glassware:
Large rocks or highball
Garnish:
Three edible orchids or other flowers