Seattle Sips: Knee High Stocking Co. makes craft cocktails
Knee High Stocking Co. stopped by Studio 13 Live on Thursday to make two craft cocktails!
THE MERMAID RECIPE:
- 2 oz bourbon
- 1 egg white
- 0.25 oz lemon
- 0.25 oz lime juice
- 0.25 oz apple juice
- 0.25 oz honey simple syrup
Method:
Double shake, double strain into coupe glass, angostura bitters design on the froth.
HOW TO MAKE FRIENDS RECIPE:
- 2 oz rye whiskey
- 0.5 oz Caffo Solara
- 0.5 oz Frenet Branca
- 1 dash orange bitters
Method:
Stir, strain over one big rocks rocks glass, orange peel garnish