Expand / Collapse search

Seattle Sips: Knee High Stocking Co. makes craft cocktails

Published 
Studio 13 Live
FOX 13 Seattle

Knee High Stocking Co. stopped by Studio 13 Live on Thursday to make two craft cocktails!

THE MERMAID RECIPE:

  • 2 oz bourbon
  • 1 egg white
  • 0.25 oz lemon
  • 0.25 oz lime juice
  • 0.25 oz apple juice
  • 0.25 oz honey simple syrup

Method:

Double shake, double strain into coupe glass, angostura bitters design on the froth.

HOW TO MAKE FRIENDS RECIPE:

  • 2 oz rye whiskey
  • 0.5 oz Caffo Solara
  • 0.5 oz Frenet Branca
  • 1 dash orange bitters

Method:

Stir, strain over one big rocks rocks glass, orange peel garnish