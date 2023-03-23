Seattle Mariners announce new food options for 2023 season

We're just a week away from the Mariners home opener at T-Mobile Park! Every year, fans look forward to learning what new food will be offered during games, and this year is no exception.

On Thursday, the Mariners announced new food options for the 2023 season.

NEW FOOD THIS YEAR:

Chick Chick Boom: A new playful concept in right field that's so fun, words can't do it justice! This is T-Mobile Park's first all-emoji food stand. Here you'll find chicken tenders, regular fries and garlic waffle fries. You can also try out the all-new "Mind Blown Sauce."

The Walk-Off Market: Three new locations arrive this season in sections 141, 185 and 341 in addition to the original location at section 126. The markets will offer a range of items, but new this year is the Ham Swaggerty sandwich!

Ballard Pizza: Locations can be found in The 'Pen and Terrace Club (section 241). New in 2023 is the Cal Raleigh-inspired "Cal Zone."

Moto Pizza: The West Seattle-based company is making its Seattle sports venue debut. The company's well-loved Mr. Pig pizza will be offered at T-Mobile park. There will be three other options as well.

Din Tai Fung: There will now be two locations in the ballpark, sections 132 and The 'Pen. Fan favorites include the pork and veggie bao buns and chicken fried rice! Din Tai Fung will also be available at two Walk-Off Markets.

Value Menu: The value menu returns this year with expansions! Uncrustables, apple slices, carrots and ranch, hummus and pretzels and more will be offered!

For additional details about new food choices, click here.



VALUE BEER RETURNS:

The Value Beer program is returning this season with an upgraded lineup. This year, 12 beers will be available around the ballpark priced at $5 and $6 for 12 ounce cans.

For details about other new drink offerings, click here.