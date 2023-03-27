Olive oil-infused Starbucks drinks now available at select Seattle stores

Select Starbucks stores in Seattle are offering a series of new drinks and here's the main thing you need to know: They're infused with extra virgin olive oil.

In February, the drinks were debuted in Italy, where Starbucks founder Howard Schultz first gained his coffee inspiration from four decades ago.

"In over 40 years, I can’t remember a moment in time where I’ve been more excited, more enthused – that demonstrates the pride, the quality, the passion, the heritage and the craft of what Starbucks can do," Schultz said.

OLIVE-OIL INFUSED DRINKS:

Starbucks Oleato Caffé Latte: Starbucks Blonde Espresso Roast, a light roast that is smooth and subtly sweet, is infused with Partanna extra virgin olive oil and steamed with creamy oatmilk to create a velvety smooth, deliciously lush latte.

Starbucks Oleato Iced Shaken Espresso: This coffee-forward beverage offers layers of flavor sweetened with notes of hazelnut, rich espresso and creamy oatmilk infused with Partanna extra virgin olive oil.

Starbucks Oleato Golden Foam Cold Brew: The inviting aroma of lush Partanna extra virgin olive oil infused cold foam cascades slowly through the dark, smooth cold brew, creating a subtle sweetness in the beverage.

According to Schultz, a unique flavor and texture is created when Starbucks coffee is infused with the extra virgin olive oil.

The drinks are now available at 75 select locations in Seattle. You can also try them at Seattle's Starbucks Reserve Roastery in SODO and the first-ever store at Pike Place Market. The best way to know if you're going to a store offering them is to check the Starbucks app.