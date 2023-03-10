Mary's Place Girl Scouts selling cookies for camping trip

The Girl Scout troop based out of the Mary's Place Family Center in Burien is selling cookies to raise money for a camping trip.

Their goal is to sell 2,000 boxes of cookies. If they reach their goal, they get to go on a fun camping trip together.

One of the troop's co-leaders said it would be special for the girls because it's an opportunity most of them haven't had before.

Mary's Place is an organization that works to make sure no child sleeps outside by providing resources for women and families.

IN-PERSON DATES/TIMES:

Saturday, March 11 from 1-3 p.m. at the Mary's Place Family Center in Burien

Friday, March 17 from 5-7 p.m. at the Mary's Place Family Center in Burien

Sunday, March 19 from 2-5 p.m. at Molly Moon's Ice Cream on Rainier Avenue in Seattle

You can also purchase cookies from them online. To do that, click here.