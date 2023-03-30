Mariners Opening Day: What you need to know about the 2023 season

Mariners fans are more excited than ever to get back into T-Mobile Park after the team's 21-season playoff drought ended last year.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT OPENING WEEKEND:

The Mariners open their season against the Guardians at 7:10 p.m. on Thursday. The game will be televised on Root Sports.

After a season like last, it's no surprise Opening Day seats sold out in February. There are still tickets left for the rest of opening weekend. However, if you're planning on going Saturday, you might want to act fast because there are limited seats left.

OPENING WEEKEND GIVEAWAYS:

March 30: All fans will get a Mariners magnetic schedule

March 31: First 10,000 fans will receive a Mariners crossbody bag

April 1: First 20,000 fans will receive a Julio Rodríguez bobblehead

April 2: All kids 14 and under will receive a Luis Castillo t-shirt

SEATTLE HOSTING 2023 ALL-STAR WEEK:

In July, the Mariners are hosting All-Star Week for the third time in franchise history. Seattle hosted at the Kingdome in 1979 and at Safeco Field in 2001.

For more information about Seattle hosting All-Star Week, click here.

NEW FOOD AT T-MOBILE PARK:

Of course, you have to eat good when you go to a baseball game! T-Mobile Park is adding new food to its 2023 lineup. You'll now be able to try Moto Pizza, Din Tai Fung and take advantage of new value deals.



The Value Beer program is returning this season with an upgraded list of beer. This year, 12 beers will be available around the ballpark priced at $5 and $6 for 12 ounce cans. For the full list, click here.

VICTORY HALL OPENS:

The development across the street from T-Mobile Park, which used to house the infamous Pyramid Bar, is officially being called The Boxyard.

Hatback Bar & Grille, Steelheads Alley and an outdoor beer garden already took up space, but being added this year is Victory Hall and a new baseball and softball training facility.

RENOVATED DIAMOND CLUB:

The Diamond Club at T-Mobile Park has been re-imagined and renovated! Some of the amenities include: Behind-plate experience, private indoor club, all-inclusive food with a daily rotating menu, fully renovated exterior seating (more legroom) and private entry into the ballpark.

Whether you're heading to a game this weekend or not, baseball is back! To buy tickets for future games, click here.