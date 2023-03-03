Kraken fans seen in Macklemore's new 'No Bad Days' music video

It's official: Seattle Kraken fans made the final cut in Macklemore's new music video for his song "No Bad Days."

In what was a surprise to them, fans were filmed during the Feb. 16 Kraken game at Climate Pledge Arena. This music video is extra special because Macklemore's 7-year-old daughter Sloane directed it.

The Seattle-raised musician's latest album "Ben" dropped on Friday and has 15 songs featuring multiple artists. Macklemore kicks off his upcoming tour in Ireland on April 3. The tour makes its way to North America in Nashville on Sept. 17.

Macklemore and Seahawks legend Marshawn Lynch joined the Kraken as minority owners in April 2022. When the announcement was made, the Kraken said the two would lead major team and arena initiatives to connect with hockey fans, music lovers and community members.