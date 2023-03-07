FIFTY FIFTY talks new music and the life of being K-Pop idols

Rookie K-pop group FIFTY FIFTY has made their first comeback with the single album titled "Cupid" just three months after debuting.

The four-member group features members Aran, Sio, Keena, and Saena. The group debuted in November with "Higher" and it caught the attention of a lot of fans due to having unique sound.

FIFTY FIFTY joined the lengthy 2022 girl group debut list with unique sounds alongside groups like New Jeans, Le Sserafim, and tripleS.

When asked about how they felt hearing their debut track, Saena said, "When I heard our debut track 'Higher,' I felt very comfortable. I just wanted to listen to it on repeat, and I fell in love with it more every time I listened to it."

Accounts on Twitter have tracked the group’s monthly Spotify listeners. FIFTY FIFTY just hit over a million monthly listeners, with "Cupid" now at more than four million streams.

The group is happy to see the love from fans online.

When asked how they feel about accomplishing their dreams of becoming K-pop idols, Aran said, "For me, it all felt very unrealistic. To be honest, I still can't believe it sometimes. The moment when I realize that we've debuted is when we realized we have fans."

"I agree with Aran. Personally, I think the biggest difference for me is that now I have an occupation. We just continue working hard and trying to make more good music. I think the biggest difference is that we now have fans, and we feel more professional," Sio said.

She added, "These days, I feel like we're learning how to receive love that other people are sharing with us."

Love is the theme of this comeback.

Member Keena helped in writing "Cupid" and talked about her writing process.

"I think I got a lot of inspirations from FIFTY FIFTY's universe story. When I was working on "Cupid," I tried to express ourselves as active and independent, not depending on the figure or being of Cupid. I wanted those sides to be expressed well through the group," she explained.

That "universe" story began to show on their first album with the music video for "Higher" and the addition of the song "Log In." The darker pop song contrasted the other tracks showing a different side of the members.

Saena explained the universe story saying, "FIFTY FIFTY's universe has two sides of an ideal world and reality, so we hope to show those two sides plus more expansive sides as well. We're planning to show more of "Higher" and "Cupid" concepts as well as something very different, so I hope you keep your eyes on our activities."

The members have big dreams and plans for the future of FIFTY FIFTY.

"We're planning to release more albums, so I hope we can share FIFTY FIFTY's genre and release music that only FIFTY FIFTY can do this year," Keena said.