Emerald Eats: Washington Beef Commission teaches us how to make perfect steaks at home
Jackie Madill with the Washington State Beef Commission stopped by Studio 13 Live on Tuesday to teach us how to make the perfect steaks at home for a fraction of the price.
TIPS AND TRICKS:
- Cooking with a cast iron gets you as close as possible to a restaurant-style steak at home. You just need a cast iron pan and a very hot oven!
- Choose your steak based on your recipe and flavor preference.
- Pair your steak with the right side dishes and sauces can create a steakhouse atmosphere at home.
- If you're on a tight budget, you can think of your steak as an ingredient in your meal. For ways to stretch your steak, click here.