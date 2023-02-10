Expand / Collapse search

Emerald Eats: The George launches new Golden Hour, updated menu

The George

The George at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel has a new updated menu that continues to feature longtime fan favorites! With a new menu comes a new "Golden Hour" which will be hosted at the bar and in The Parlor behind the bar from 4:40-6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

During Golden Hour, a selection of $12 cocktails and small plates will be offered. The George says it's the perfect opportunity for guests to try the restaurant in a more casual setting.

TUNA CRUDO AND LAMBRUSCO SBAGLIATO WITH ROASTED CARROTS RECIPE:

The George's Lambrusco Sbagliato (aka Mistaken Negroni) featuring Sweet Vermouth, Campari, & Lambrusco Sparkling wine. This version replaces traditional Prosecco with a dry Lambrusco wine for a winter-style rich variation.

Ingredients:

  • 1oz Campari
  • 1oz Sweet Vermouth
  • 2oz Lambrusco (preferably Brut/Dry style)
  • Glass: Rocks
  • Garnish: Orange Slice

Method: Combine ingredients in a glass over ice and stir. Garnish.

The George's Tuna Crudo has tuna, sliced thinly, arranged beautifully with oil, house-made pozu sauce, house-made pickled cucumber, salt and house-made chili oil, served immediately.

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 pound sushi grade tuna
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • Juice and zest of a lemon
  • Sea salt

