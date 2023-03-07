Emerald Eats: Delicious dishes from northern Italy with Spinasase
Spinasse stopped by Studio 13 Live on Tuesday to make Tajarin con Burro e Salvia.
TAJARIN CON BURRO E SALVIA RECIPE:
Ingredients:
- Boiling water, (2 gallons at least) salted
- 3/4 stick unsalted butter, room temperature
- Pinch of salt
- Two grinds of black pepper
- 3 sage leaves
- 1/4 C grated Parmigiano Reggiano
- 4 oz tajarin pasta (from Spinasse, preferably:) the fresher the better
Method:
- Put butter, salt, pepper, and sage leaves in a sauté pan. Place on high heat and bring to a fierce boil and turn off the heat. The sage leaves should not be browned.
- Boil the tajarin in the salted boiling water for about 30-45 seconds depending on the age of the fresh pasta.
- Add 2T of the cooking water to the sauté pan. Pull the tajarin from the water and add to the sauté pan.
- Stir the butter with the pasta vigorously until the butter and pasta look creamy and has tightened up, there should not be extra liquid in the pan, the sauce should coat the noodles nicely.
- Put in a warm bowl top with the Parmigiano and eat it immediately.