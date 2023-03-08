Emerald Eats: Seattle Butcher's Wife makes St. Patrick's Day inspired dishes

Seattle Butcher's Wife stopped by Studio 13 Live on Wednesday to make St. Patrick's Day inspired dishes.

SMOKED CORN BEEF BRISKET SANDWICH ON GREEN BAGEL RECIPE:

Ingredients:

Corned beef brisket

Sauerkraut

Coleslaw

Green bagel

Method:

Smoke the brisket at 250° until the internal temp hits 170. Then wrap in foil placing it back in the smoker.

Remove at 203°f internal temp. Rest 30min-1 hour. Slice & serve.

Assemble sandwiches or eat as is.

Corned beef brisket is available at PCC, Town & Country Markets & Bellingham Co-op stores locally.

The green bagels can be found at QFC stores locally made by Seattle Bagel Co.

VEGETARIAN PULLED BBQ MUSHROOM SLIDERS RECIPE:

Ingredients:

1 large king Oyster mushroom

BBQ seasoning

BBQ sauce

1 small yellow onion

Slider buns

Method:

Shred mushroom into slim semi-bite size pieces

Slice thin strips of the onion, Sauté and set aside. (Salt & oil. Done when transparent.

Sauté the mushrooms in a cast iron pan on medium high.

Sprinkle with BBQ seasoning. Keep stirring. Add in bbq sauce to coat all pieces of the mushrooms. Sauté until the sauce "sets" into the mushroom.

Remove from heat off the burner and set the cask iron pan into the smoker at 350° f until the edges of the mushrooms crisp up slightly.

Remove the cast iron from the smoker and assemble sliders. The bun, the mushrooms, the sautéed onions, more sauce & bun top.