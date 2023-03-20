Emerald Eats: Plant-based Cycle Dog makes Elote Dog

Cycle Dogs started as a plant-based hot dog cart pulled by bicycle in Seattle, then became a food truck, and now has a brick and mortar in the Ballard neighborhood.

Cycle Dogs stopped by Studio 13 Live on Monday to make their Elote Dog!

ELOTE DOG RECIPE:

Ingredients:

1 hot dog bun or roll

1 Fieldroast Frankfurter

1 cup of sweet white corn, frozen

1 TBS of plant based butter or oil 1 TBS or plant based Parmesan such as Follow Your Heart or Violife brands

1 TBS of chopped green onion

3 TBS of plant based Mayonnaise such as Follow Your Heart brand

1 tsp of cayenne pepper 1 lime wedge

Pinch of salt

Method:

In a sauté pan, melt a tablespoon of butter and cook one cup of sweet white corn, frozen till the corn starts to lightly brown. Add a pinch of salt. Remove from heat and set aside.

Grill or steam a Fieldroast Frankfurter and put it in a bun of your choice. We use Franz Stadium Rolls. You can grill them in butter or steam them.

Once your hot dog is put together, you can top it with the prepared corn. Then drizzle the mayo using a squeeze bottle.

Spread a pinch of cayenne pepper over the dog.

Evenly distribute the Parmesan.

Garnish with green onion and a lime wedge and serve.