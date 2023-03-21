Emerald Eats: Mexibeast BBQ makes Smoked Deviled Eggs, Street Taco Crostini
Mexibeast BBQ stopped by Studio 13 Live on Tuesday to make their Smoked Deviled Eggs and Street Taco Crostini.
STREET TACO CROSTINI RECIPE:
Ingredients:
- 2 lb prime tri-tip
- 2-3 Bolillo Bread (Mexican Rolls)
- 10 oz pack Oaxaca cheese
- 1 can sliced pickled jalapeños peppers
- Pico de gallo
- Avocado Crema
- Pickled onions
- 12 oz pack queso fresco
- 4 large avocados
How to prepare the tri-tip:
Trim excess fat and silver skin off tri-tip. Rub olive oil over tri-tip as a binder then season with your favorite steak rub. Smoke indirect on a charcoal at 225 degrees grill with apple wood chunks (you can smoke on a pellet grill, off set smoker or use a smoke dome) once meat hits an internal temperature of 115 degrees then turn up your cooking source to 400-500 degrees and sear the Tri-Tip until it hits 130 degrees internal temperature then let it rest for 20 min. Once rested slice into small bite size piece
How to assemble:
Slice your bolillo in half, then slice the halves into 6-8 strips depending how big you want them. Add a slice of oaxaca cheese to each piece of bread and toast and melt them together. Once cheese is melted add a tablespoon of diced tri-tip on bread, then a spoon of pico de gallo, pickled red onions and sliced avocado. Drizzle avocado crema over it, then garnish with a slice of pickled jalapeño and crumbled queso fresco.
SMOKED DEVILED EGGS RECIPE:
Ingredients:
- 6 large eggs
- 4 green onion
- 2 pickles
- 1/4 cup mayonnaise
- 1 tsp yellow mustard
- Sea salt
- Course black pepper
- 6 strips of hickory smoked bacon
- Favorite pork BBQ rub
- 1 smoke tube/smoke dome
- Wood chips
- Large mixing bowl
How to prepare:
Cook bacon, drain and remove. Finely chop up 4 slices of bacon, break up the remaining 2 pieces of bacon for garnish.
Boil eggs and remove shell. Once cooled you will use a COLD smoke method. Fill up your smoke tube/smoke dome with wood chips and smoke eggs for 1hr. Remove and halve them, putting the yolks into a bowl. Add 2-3 sliced green onions, 2 diced pickles, mayonnaise, mustard, diced bacon, couple dashes of BBQ rub, salt and pepper to taste.
How to assemble:
Apply filling to all halved smoked egg whites, dust each with BBQ rub and garnish with green onions and a small piece of bacon.