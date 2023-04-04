Expand / Collapse search

Emerald Eats: Making heirloom tomate salad with Cantina Monarca

Published 
Studio 13 Live
FOX 13 Seattle

Cantina Monarca stopped by Studio 13 Live on Tuesday to make Heirloom Tomate Salad and Wagyu Chingon Tacos!

HEIRLOOM TOMATE SALAD RECIPE:

  • 2 oz Tamarind Mousse (cream cheese, Tamarind concentrate)
  • 7 oz Heirloom tomatoes
  • 1 tsp Kosher salt
  • 1 oz Baby spinach
  • 2 oz Malta vinaigrette (malt vinegar, extra virgin olive oil)
  • 1 tsp Freeze dried raspberries

WAGYU CHINGON TACOS:

  • 1 ea handmade corn tortilla de azul
  • 2 oz Jacks Creek Wagyu Teres Tender
  • 1 TBL guacamole
  • ½ Jack cheese
  • 1 tsp salsa Quemada (charred onion, lime, cilantro, habanero)
  • 1 TBL Xni Pec (red onion, vinegar, citrus, sugar, habanero)