Emerald Eats: Making heirloom tomate salad with Cantina Monarca
Cantina Monarca stopped by Studio 13 Live on Tuesday to make Heirloom Tomate Salad and Wagyu Chingon Tacos!
HEIRLOOM TOMATE SALAD RECIPE:
- 2 oz Tamarind Mousse (cream cheese, Tamarind concentrate)
- 7 oz Heirloom tomatoes
- 1 tsp Kosher salt
- 1 oz Baby spinach
- 2 oz Malta vinaigrette (malt vinegar, extra virgin olive oil)
- 1 tsp Freeze dried raspberries
WAGYU CHINGON TACOS:
- 1 ea handmade corn tortilla de azul
- 2 oz Jacks Creek Wagyu Teres Tender
- 1 TBL guacamole
- ½ Jack cheese
- 1 tsp salsa Quemada (charred onion, lime, cilantro, habanero)
- 1 TBL Xni Pec (red onion, vinegar, citrus, sugar, habanero)