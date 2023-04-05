Expand / Collapse search

Emerald Eats: Making heirloom tomate salad, Wagyu chignon tacos

Published 
Updated April 6, 2023 3:05PM
Studio 13 Live
FOX 13 Seattle

Cantina Monarca stopped by Studio 13 Live on Wednesday to make heirloom tomato salad and Wagyu chignon tacos.

HEIRLOOM TOMATE SALAD INGREDIENTS:

  • 2oz Tamarind Mousse (cream cheese, Tamarind concentrate)
  • 7oz Heirloom tomatoes, 2" cut 
  • 1 tsp Kosher salt 
  • 1oz Baby spinach
  • 2oz Malta vinaigrette (malt vinegar, extra virgin olive oil)
  • 1 tsp Freeze dried raspberries 

WAGYU CHIGNON TACOS:

  • 1 ea handmade corn tortilla de azul 
  • 2oz Jacks Creek Wagyu Teres Tender 
  • 1 TBL guacamole 
  • ½ Jack cheese
  • 1 tsp salsa Quemada (charred onion, lime, cilantro, habanero) 
  • 1 TBL Xni Pec (red onion, vinegar, citrus, sugar, habanero)