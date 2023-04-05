Emerald Eats: Making heirloom tomate salad, Wagyu chignon tacos
Cantina Monarca stopped by Studio 13 Live on Wednesday to make heirloom tomato salad and Wagyu chignon tacos.
HEIRLOOM TOMATE SALAD INGREDIENTS:
- 2oz Tamarind Mousse (cream cheese, Tamarind concentrate)
- 7oz Heirloom tomatoes, 2" cut
- 1 tsp Kosher salt
- 1oz Baby spinach
- 2oz Malta vinaigrette (malt vinegar, extra virgin olive oil)
- 1 tsp Freeze dried raspberries
WAGYU CHIGNON TACOS:
- 1 ea handmade corn tortilla de azul
- 2oz Jacks Creek Wagyu Teres Tender
- 1 TBL guacamole
- ½ Jack cheese
- 1 tsp salsa Quemada (charred onion, lime, cilantro, habanero)
- 1 TBL Xni Pec (red onion, vinegar, citrus, sugar, habanero)