Emerald Eats: Making Bagna Cauda with Mezzanotte

Chef Jason Stratton with Mezzanotte stopped by Studio 13 Live on Wednesday to make Bagna Cauda!

BAGNA CAUDA RECIPE:

Overview:

This is a traditional sauce from Piedmont in northern Italy that can become a whole lighter meal. Comprised of toasted anchovies and garlic, it is usually served as a type of broken fondue for a spread of raw vegetables. We add heavy cream to our version at Mezzanotte to keep it emulsified which adapts to a great range of preparations. I especially love it with roasted vegetables such as cauliflower, parsnips, or beets.

Ingredients:

20 high quality oil cured anchovy fillets (we use Agostino Recca) drained of their oil

8 cloves garlic, peeled and sliced as thinly as possible

Olive oil

1 cup cream

Method:

Add the anchovies and garlic to a heavy bottomed pot with enough oil to just get them fluidly moving over low heat. Cool until the anchovies are a deep mahogany color and broken up to a fine paste. Add cream and turn the heat up to medium low. Stir every five minutes or so and continue to cook until reduced by half. Serve immediately with an assortment of raw or roasted vegetables.